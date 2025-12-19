- Growth
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
30 (81.08%)
Loss Trades:
7 (18.92%)
Best trade:
2.28 USD
Worst trade:
-4.27 USD
Gross Profit:
16.22 USD (1 665 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.63 USD (427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (3.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.58 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
12.54%
Max deposit load:
4.74%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
15 (40.54%)
Short Trades:
22 (59.46%)
Profit Factor:
2.13
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
0.54 USD
Average Loss:
-1.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6.56 USD (4.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.99% (6.56 USD)
By Equity:
1.85% (1.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|24
|USDJPY
|9
|XAUUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|0
|XAUUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|-2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|885
|USDJPY
|162
|XAUUSD
|329
|AUDCAD
|-138
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.28 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
QATALYXT THE BIG DEAL
TERMS
✅ Manual trading/EA
✅ Profit 80-200% ROI monthly.
✅ Risk level 2-3.
✅ Max loss- use maximum stop out level of 45% of capital.
✅ Guarantee: 100%.
HOW TO COPY
✅ $1000 and above.. preferably 3000$.
✅ Copy type- copy in proportion, don't omit.
contact us via whatsapp @+234 7018739794
No reviews
