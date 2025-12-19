The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.08 × 26 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.11 × 162 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.24 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.59 × 150 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.83 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live10 1.02 × 1019 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.16 × 434 Pepperstone-Edge07 1.30 × 20 ICMarkets-Live03 1.33 × 3 RoboForex-ECN 1.42 × 501 RSGFinance-Live 2.54 × 26 TradersWay-Live 3.14 × 14 OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1 3.24 × 21 PlaceATrade-Real-4 3.63 × 288 ICMarkets-Live14 3.65 × 72 XMGlobal-Real 35 4.32 × 22 ICMarketsSC-Live06 4.96 × 93 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor