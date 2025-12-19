SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / RIAFX
Victor Onyemaech

RIAFX

Victor Onyemaech
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
37
Gewinntrades:
30 (81.08%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (18.92%)
Bester Trade:
2.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.27 USD
Bruttoprofit:
16.22 USD (1 665 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7.63 USD (427 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (3.75 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6.58 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
6.38%
Max deposit load:
4.74%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.31
Long-Positionen:
15 (40.54%)
Short-Positionen:
22 (59.46%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.13
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.23 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.54 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.09 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-6.56 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-6.56 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.17%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
6.56 USD (4.99%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.99% (6.56 USD)
Kapital:
1.85% (1.86 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 24
USDJPY 9
XAUUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 7
USDJPY 0
XAUUSD 3
AUDCAD -2
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 885
USDJPY 162
XAUUSD 329
AUDCAD -138
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3.75 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6.56 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.11 × 162
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.59 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.02 × 1019
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.16 × 434
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.30 × 20
ICMarkets-Live03
1.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.42 × 501
RSGFinance-Live
2.54 × 26
TradersWay-Live
3.14 × 14
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
3.24 × 21
PlaceATrade-Real-4
3.63 × 288
ICMarkets-Live14
3.65 × 72
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live06
4.96 × 93
QATALYXT THE BIG DEAL
TERMS
✅ Manual trading/EA
✅ Profit 80-200% ROI monthly.
✅ Risk level 2-3.
✅ Max loss- use maximum stop out level of 45% of capital. 
✅ Guarantee: 100%.
HOW TO COPY

✅ $1000 and above.. preferably 3000$.
✅ Copy type- copy in proportion, don't omit.
 
contact us via whatsapp @+234 7018739794
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.19 11:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.19 07:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 07:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.