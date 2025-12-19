- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
37
Gewinntrades:
30 (81.08%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (18.92%)
Bester Trade:
2.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.27 USD
Bruttoprofit:
16.22 USD (1 665 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7.63 USD (427 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (3.75 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6.58 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
6.38%
Max deposit load:
4.74%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.31
Long-Positionen:
15 (40.54%)
Short-Positionen:
22 (59.46%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.13
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.23 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.54 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.09 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-6.56 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-6.56 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.17%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
6.56 USD (4.99%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.99% (6.56 USD)
Kapital:
1.85% (1.86 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|24
|USDJPY
|9
|XAUUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|0
|XAUUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|-2
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|885
|USDJPY
|162
|XAUUSD
|329
|AUDCAD
|-138
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3.75 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6.56 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.11 × 162
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.59 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.02 × 1019
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.16 × 434
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.30 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.42 × 501
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.54 × 26
|
TradersWay-Live
|3.14 × 14
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|3.24 × 21
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|3.63 × 288
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|3.65 × 72
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|4.96 × 93
QATALYXT THE BIG DEAL
TERMS
✅ Manual trading/EA
✅ Profit 80-200% ROI monthly.
✅ Risk level 2-3.
✅ Max loss- use maximum stop out level of 45% of capital.
✅ Guarantee: 100%.
HOW TO COPY
✅ $1000 and above.. preferably 3000$.
✅ Copy type- copy in proportion, don't omit.
contact us via whatsapp @+234 7018739794
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
50 USD pro Monat
7%
0
0
USD
USD
102
USD
USD
3
100%
37
81%
6%
2.12
0.23
USD
USD
5%
1:500