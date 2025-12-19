SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Tmgmwin257
Jihong Liu

Tmgmwin257

Jihong Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
273
Profit Trades:
207 (75.82%)
Loss Trades:
66 (24.18%)
Best trade:
57.24 USD
Worst trade:
-117.68 USD
Gross Profit:
1 191.24 USD (130 627 pips)
Gross Loss:
-882.40 USD (309 562 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (65.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.95 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
133.19%
Max deposit load:
1.75%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
205
Avg holding time:
58 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
147 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
126 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
1.13 USD
Average Profit:
5.75 USD
Average Loss:
-13.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-54.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-219.33 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
150.46 USD
Maximal:
324.48 USD (2.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.85% (324.48 USD)
By Equity:
0.99% (113.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 259
BTCUSD 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 321
BTCUSD -12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1K
BTCUSD -180K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +57.24 USD
Worst trade: -118 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
稳健的手动交易，在风险可控的前提下实现非对称的高收益！
No reviews
2025.12.19 07:20
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.19 07:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 07:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tmgmwin257
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
9
USD
2
0%
273
75%
133%
1.35
1.13
USD
3%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.