Mochammad Farhan Ali

Zoroastaa

Mochammad Farhan Ali
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Best trade:
4.42 USD
Worst trade:
-0.28 USD
Gross Profit:
9.62 USD (559 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.28 USD (1 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.94 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.89
Trading activity:
10.98%
Max deposit load:
0.37%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
33.36
Long Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
34.36
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
1.37 USD
Average Loss:
-0.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.28 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.28 USD (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.20% (0.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
AUDCAD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7
AUDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 148
AUDCAD 410
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.42 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.58 × 24
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.14 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.25 × 67
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live12
4.00 × 3
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
4.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Hybrid Neural-Network Trading (XAUUSD)

Why trust a standard bot when you can use a system that learns? Our AI Forex Robot utilizes Deep Learning to identify long-term dependencies and volatility shifts in Gold price movements with surgical accuracy.

Key Features:

  • Market Regime Detection: Identifies Trends vs. Ranges automatically.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Switches between Conservative, Normal, and Aggressive modes based on market health.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works with any Broker and any account type (ECN, Raw, Cent).

Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real Decisions. The Revolution starts here.


No reviews
2025.12.31 18:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 06:20
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 06:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 06:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.19 06:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zoroastaa
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
366
USD
4
100%
8
87%
11%
34.35
1.17
USD
0%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.