- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.58 × 24
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.14 × 43
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.25 × 67
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|3.43 × 154
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|4.00 × 3
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|4.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|15.93 × 387
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|20.50 × 2
Hybrid Neural-Network Trading (XAUUSD)
Why trust a standard bot when you can use a system that learns? Our AI Forex Robot utilizes Deep Learning to identify long-term dependencies and volatility shifts in Gold price movements with surgical accuracy.
Key Features:
-
Market Regime Detection: Identifies Trends vs. Ranges automatically.
-
Dynamic Risk Management: Switches between Conservative, Normal, and Aggressive modes based on market health.
-
Universal Compatibility: Works with any Broker and any account type (ECN, Raw, Cent).
Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real Decisions. The Revolution starts here.
