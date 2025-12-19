SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CALLOUS EA mid risk
HUSEYIN CETINEL

CALLOUS EA mid risk

HUSEYIN CETINEL
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
11 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
11 (50.00%)
Best trade:
31.29 USD
Worst trade:
-6.57 USD
Gross Profit:
61.98 USD (1 823 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.80 USD (1 061 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (45.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.59 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
7.30%
Max deposit load:
4.40%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.64
Long Trades:
13 (59.09%)
Short Trades:
9 (40.91%)
Profit Factor:
2.72
Expected Payoff:
1.78 USD
Average Profit:
5.63 USD
Average Loss:
-2.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-10.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.76 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.51 USD
Maximal:
10.76 USD (1.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.02% (10.76 USD)
By Equity:
0.54% (5.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYb 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYb 39
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYb 762
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.29 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Callous EA – Live Signal USDJPY and XAUUSD (Test)

This signal account was created to provide a transparent and traceable overview of Callous EA 's trading behavior under real market conditions.

The signal is for informational and monitoring purposes only. It does not offer any guarantee of gain or performance.


Process Structure

This signal account only trades on the USDJPY and XAUUSD (Test) currency pairs.

Focusing on a limited number of instruments aims to enable a clearer analysis of market behavior and the controlled management of risk.

Transactions are automatically opened and managed within the framework of a predefined set of rules.


Risk and Position Management

The basic principles applied in signal calculation are as follows:

  • All trades are protected with Stop Loss.

  • At the same time, there can be only one open position for the same strategy.

  • Transactions are executed using intraday logic and do not carry over to the next day.

  • Positions are closed before the end of the day to limit swap (carrying cost) risk.

This approach aims for a disciplined and controlled process.


Market Conditions and Filters

In signal accounting, various protection mechanisms that monitor market quality are actively used:

  • Avoid opening trades under excessively high spread conditions.

  • No new positions should be created outside of specified time intervals.

  • Adopting protective behavior in unusual market conditions.

These filters help prevent unnecessary risks.


Expected User Approach

This signal is suitable for users who want to observe the working principles of Callous EA and examine the system's responses to market conditions.

Signal results are based on past performance and do not guarantee future results. Users are advised to consider their own risk tolerance and account conditions before copying the signal.

This approach contributes to a more accurate and realistic assessment of signal performance.


To inform

This signaling account is part of Callous EA 's development and monitoring process.

The aim is to transparently share the system's behavior under actual accounting conditions.


Risk Disclosure

Transactions in financial markets involve high risk and can result in the loss of some or all of your capital. This signal is not investment advice.


No reviews
2025.12.19 09:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 04:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 04:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 03:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 03:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 03:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 03:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 03:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CALLOUS EA mid risk
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
100%
22
50%
7%
2.71
1.78
USD
1%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.