Callous EA – Live Signal USDJPY and XAUUSD (Test)

This signal account was created to provide a transparent and traceable overview of Callous EA 's trading behavior under real market conditions.

The signal is for informational and monitoring purposes only. It does not offer any guarantee of gain or performance.





Process Structure

This signal account only trades on the USDJPY and XAUUSD (Test) currency pairs.

Focusing on a limited number of instruments aims to enable a clearer analysis of market behavior and the controlled management of risk.

Transactions are automatically opened and managed within the framework of a predefined set of rules.





Risk and Position Management

The basic principles applied in signal calculation are as follows:

All trades are protected with Stop Loss.

At the same time, there can be only one open position for the same strategy.

Transactions are executed using intraday logic and do not carry over to the next day.

Positions are closed before the end of the day to limit swap (carrying cost) risk.

This approach aims for a disciplined and controlled process.





Market Conditions and Filters

In signal accounting, various protection mechanisms that monitor market quality are actively used:

Avoid opening trades under excessively high spread conditions.

No new positions should be created outside of specified time intervals.

Adopting protective behavior in unusual market conditions.

These filters help prevent unnecessary risks.





Expected User Approach

This signal is suitable for users who want to observe the working principles of Callous EA and examine the system's responses to market conditions.

Signal results are based on past performance and do not guarantee future results. Users are advised to consider their own risk tolerance and account conditions before copying the signal.

This approach contributes to a more accurate and realistic assessment of signal performance.







To inform

This signaling account is part of Callous EA 's development and monitoring process.

The aim is to transparently share the system's behavior under actual accounting conditions.





Risk Disclosure

Transactions in financial markets involve high risk and can result in the loss of some or all of your capital. This signal is not investment advice.



