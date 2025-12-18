SignalsSections
Manuel De Sousa Torres

GoldEA

Manuel De Sousa Torres
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
384
Profit Trades:
273 (71.09%)
Loss Trades:
111 (28.91%)
Best trade:
23.02 EUR
Worst trade:
-33.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
547.22 EUR (46 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-280.76 EUR (26 346 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (54.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
90.33 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
44.19%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
206 (53.65%)
Short Trades:
178 (46.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
0.69 EUR
Average Profit:
2.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.53 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.09 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
9.36%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.91 EUR
Maximal:
115.93 EUR (5.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.51% (115.93 EUR)
By Equity:
16.07% (364.15 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 192
EURUSD 155
EURCHF 15
EURGBP 9
XAUUSD 9
AUDNZD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 41
EURUSD 110
EURCHF 47
EURGBP 24
XAUUSD 75
AUDNZD 7
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -443
EURUSD 7.9K
EURCHF 2.1K
EURGBP 1.9K
XAUUSD 7.7K
AUDNZD 1.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.02 EUR
Worst trade: -34 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.56 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.66 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.22 × 36
Exness-MT5Real3
0.33 × 3
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.68 × 40
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.83 × 81
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.85 × 20
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 27
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.13 × 62
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.17 × 30
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.27 × 51
OneRoyal-Server
1.50 × 2
Bybit-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.55 × 383
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.57 × 44
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.70 × 27
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.79 × 87
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.93 × 29
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
2.17 × 24
RoboForex-ECN
2.18 × 2468
Darwinex-Live
2.18 × 50
Coinexx-Live
2.33 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
69 more...
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.