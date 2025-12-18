- Growth
Trades:
384
Profit Trades:
273 (71.09%)
Loss Trades:
111 (28.91%)
Best trade:
23.02 EUR
Worst trade:
-33.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
547.22 EUR (46 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-280.76 EUR (26 346 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (54.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
90.33 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
44.19%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
206 (53.65%)
Short Trades:
178 (46.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
0.69 EUR
Average Profit:
2.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.53 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.09 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
9.36%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.91 EUR
Maximal:
115.93 EUR (5.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.51% (115.93 EUR)
By Equity:
16.07% (364.15 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|192
|EURUSD
|155
|EURCHF
|15
|EURGBP
|9
|XAUUSD
|9
|AUDNZD
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|41
|EURUSD
|110
|EURCHF
|47
|EURGBP
|24
|XAUUSD
|75
|AUDNZD
|7
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-443
|EURUSD
|7.9K
|EURCHF
|2.1K
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|XAUUSD
|7.7K
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Best trade: +23.02 EUR
Worst trade: -34 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.56 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.66 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.22 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.33 × 3
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.68 × 40
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.83 × 81
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.85 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.07 × 27
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.13 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.17 × 30
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.27 × 51
|
OneRoyal-Server
|1.50 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.55 × 383
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.57 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.70 × 27
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.79 × 87
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.93 × 29
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|2.00 × 1
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.17 × 24
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.18 × 2468
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.18 × 50
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.33 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.36 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.50 × 2
300 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
EUR
EUR
11
86%
384
71%
100%
1.94
0.69
EUR
EUR
16%
1:30