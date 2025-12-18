- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|88
|AUDUSD
|56
|USDJPY
|38
|USDCHF
|37
|GBPCAD
|29
|AUDNZD
|24
|NZDUSD
|23
|USDCAD
|21
|EURUSD
|17
|EURCHF
|16
|EURAUD
|13
|GBPCHF
|12
|GBPUSD
|10
|EURGBP
|9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|212
|AUDUSD
|307
|USDJPY
|-112
|USDCHF
|-22
|GBPCAD
|280
|AUDNZD
|-44
|NZDUSD
|166
|USDCAD
|235
|EURUSD
|66
|EURCHF
|58
|EURAUD
|155
|GBPCHF
|123
|GBPUSD
|141
|EURGBP
|37
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|8.2K
|AUDUSD
|3.9K
|USDJPY
|-10K
|USDCHF
|-242
|GBPCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|-591
|NZDUSD
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|EURCHF
|571
|EURAUD
|4.2K
|GBPCHF
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|333
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Capital.com-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals
A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.
Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.
No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.
