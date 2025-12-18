SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FX Porfolio Trader
Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah

FX Porfolio Trader

Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 80%
Capital.com-Real
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
393
Profit Trades:
346 (88.04%)
Loss Trades:
47 (11.96%)
Best trade:
116.15 EUR
Worst trade:
-87.02 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 962.04 EUR (42 040 pips)
Gross Loss:
-556.95 EUR (23 474 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (159.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
456.35 EUR (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
98.51%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.42
Long Trades:
200 (50.89%)
Short Trades:
193 (49.11%)
Profit Factor:
3.52
Expected Payoff:
3.58 EUR
Average Profit:
5.67 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.85 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-318.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-318.25 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
3.57%
Annual Forecast:
43.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.43 EUR
Maximal:
318.25 EUR (14.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.14% (318.25 EUR)
By Equity:
22.71% (977.87 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD 88
AUDUSD 56
USDJPY 38
USDCHF 37
GBPCAD 29
AUDNZD 24
NZDUSD 23
USDCAD 21
EURUSD 17
EURCHF 16
EURAUD 13
GBPCHF 12
GBPUSD 10
EURGBP 9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 212
AUDUSD 307
USDJPY -112
USDCHF -22
GBPCAD 280
AUDNZD -44
NZDUSD 166
USDCAD 235
EURUSD 66
EURCHF 58
EURAUD 155
GBPCHF 123
GBPUSD 141
EURGBP 37
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 8.2K
AUDUSD 3.9K
USDJPY -10K
USDCHF -242
GBPCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD -591
NZDUSD 2.2K
USDCAD 2.4K
EURUSD 1.9K
EURCHF 571
EURAUD 4.2K
GBPCHF 1.4K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 333
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +116.15 EUR
Worst trade: -87 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -318.25 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Capital.com-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Capital.com-Real
0.20 × 25
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.23 × 253
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals

A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.

Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.

No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.

No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FX Porfolio Trader
35 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
4.3K
EUR
16
99%
393
88%
100%
3.52
3.58
EUR
23%
1:30
Copy

