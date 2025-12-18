SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / FX Porfolio Trader
Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah

FX Porfolio Trader

Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
17 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 35 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 81%
Capital.com-Real
1:30
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
405
Gewinntrades:
355 (87.65%)
Verlusttrades:
50 (12.35%)
Bester Trade:
116.15 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-87.02 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
1 981.12 EUR (42 631 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-568.25 EUR (24 265 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
55 (159.55 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
456.35 EUR (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
98.51%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
19
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.44
Long-Positionen:
208 (51.36%)
Short-Positionen:
197 (48.64%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.49 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.58 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-11.37 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-318.25 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-318.25 EUR (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.36%
Jahresprognose:
28.66%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
10.43 EUR
Maximaler:
318.25 EUR (14.04%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.14% (318.25 EUR)
Kapital:
23.90% (1 030.36 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURCAD 88
AUDUSD 56
USDJPY 43
USDCHF 37
GBPCAD 29
AUDNZD 25
NZDUSD 23
USDCAD 21
EURCHF 19
EURUSD 17
EURAUD 13
GBPCHF 12
EURGBP 12
GBPUSD 10
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 212
AUDUSD 307
USDJPY -95
USDCHF -22
GBPCAD 280
AUDNZD -43
NZDUSD 166
USDCAD 235
EURCHF 54
EURUSD 66
EURAUD 155
GBPCHF 123
EURGBP 33
GBPUSD 141
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 8.2K
AUDUSD 3.9K
USDJPY -9.7K
USDCHF -242
GBPCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD -574
NZDUSD 2.2K
USDCAD 2.4K
EURCHF 44
EURUSD 1.9K
EURAUD 4.2K
GBPCHF 1.4K
EURGBP 214
GBPUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +116.15 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -87 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 41
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +159.55 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -318.25 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Capital.com-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Capital.com-Real
0.20 × 25
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.23 × 253
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals

A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.

Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.

No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 13:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 13:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 13:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
FX Porfolio Trader
35 USD pro Monat
81%
0
0
USD
4.3K
EUR
17
99%
405
87%
100%
3.48
3.49
EUR
24%
1:30
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.