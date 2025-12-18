- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|88
|AUDUSD
|56
|USDJPY
|43
|USDCHF
|37
|GBPCAD
|29
|AUDNZD
|25
|NZDUSD
|23
|USDCAD
|21
|EURCHF
|19
|EURUSD
|17
|EURAUD
|13
|GBPCHF
|12
|EURGBP
|12
|GBPUSD
|10
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|212
|AUDUSD
|307
|USDJPY
|-95
|USDCHF
|-22
|GBPCAD
|280
|AUDNZD
|-43
|NZDUSD
|166
|USDCAD
|235
|EURCHF
|54
|EURUSD
|66
|EURAUD
|155
|GBPCHF
|123
|EURGBP
|33
|GBPUSD
|141
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|8.2K
|AUDUSD
|3.9K
|USDJPY
|-9.7K
|USDCHF
|-242
|GBPCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|-574
|NZDUSD
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|2.4K
|EURCHF
|44
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|EURAUD
|4.2K
|GBPCHF
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|214
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Capital.com-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Capital.com-Real
|0.20 × 25
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.23 × 253
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals
A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.
Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.
No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.
USD
EUR
