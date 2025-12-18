Source account for this signal is auto‑traded by an MT4 EA that trades multiple FX pairs concurrently from a single chart, across configurable timeframes, looking for price to react at higher‑timeframe (HTF) support and resistance zones, then taking directional trades only when there is sufficient room. Within zones it can behave like a trend‑follower, a mean‑reversion trader, or a breakout trader depending on a compact set of momentum and volatility conditions, and it sizes trades off recent volatility while using structured break‑even and trailing‑stop rules to lock in part of favourable moves and cap downside at the portfolio level.

No guesswork. No over‑trading. Just structured, repeatable signals.

Same EA is available for download at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160233 (SENTINEL FX by nyelora).