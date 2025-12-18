시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / FX Porfolio Trader
Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah

FX Porfolio Trader

Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah
0 리뷰
안정성
18
0 / 0 USD
월별 35 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 87%
Capital.com-Real
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
435
이익 거래:
384 (88.27%)
손실 거래:
51 (11.72%)
최고의 거래:
116.15 EUR
최악의 거래:
-87.02 EUR
총 수익:
2 129.98 EUR (45 218 pips)
총 손실:
-573.73 EUR (24 428 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
55 (159.55 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
456.35 EUR (41)
샤프 비율:
0.33
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
100.34%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
28
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
4.89
롱(주식매수):
227 (52.18%)
숏(주식차입매도):
208 (47.82%)
수익 요인:
3.71
기대수익:
3.58 EUR
평균 이익:
5.55 EUR
평균 손실:
-11.25 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-318.25 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-318.25 EUR (5)
월별 성장률:
14.34%
연간 예측:
173.97%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
10.43 EUR
최대한의:
318.25 EUR (14.04%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.14% (318.25 EUR)
자본금별:
24.37% (1 086.42 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURCAD 88
AUDUSD 56
USDJPY 45
USDCHF 39
GBPCAD 31
USDCAD 28
NZDUSD 26
AUDNZD 25
EURCHF 25
EURGBP 20
EURUSD 17
EURAUD 13
GBPCHF 12
GBPUSD 10
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURCAD 212
AUDUSD 307
USDJPY -91
USDCHF -4
GBPCAD 312
USDCAD 289
NZDUSD 181
AUDNZD -43
EURCHF 81
EURGBP 46
EURUSD 66
EURAUD 155
GBPCHF 123
GBPUSD 141
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURCAD 8.2K
AUDUSD 3.9K
USDJPY -9.5K
USDCHF 16
GBPCAD 5.1K
USDCAD 3.2K
NZDUSD 2.4K
AUDNZD -574
EURCHF 417
EURGBP 305
EURUSD 1.9K
EURAUD 4.2K
GBPCHF 1.4K
GBPUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +116.15 EUR
최악의 거래: -87 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 41
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +159.55 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -318.25 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Capital.com-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Capital.com-Real
0.20 × 25
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.23 × 253
Source account for this signal is auto‑traded by an MT4 EA that trades multiple FX pairs concurrently from a single chart, across configurable timeframes, looking for price to react at higher‑timeframe (HTF) support and resistance zones, then taking directional trades only when there is sufficient room. Within zones it can behave like a trend‑follower, a mean‑reversion trader, or a breakout trader depending on a compact set of momentum and volatility conditions, and it sizes trades off recent volatility while using structured break‑even and trailing‑stop rules to lock in part of favourable moves and cap downside at the portfolio level.

No guesswork. No over‑trading. Just structured, repeatable signals.

Same EA is available for download at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160233 (SENTINEL FX by nyelora).

리뷰 없음
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 13:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 13:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 13:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
FX Porfolio Trader
월별 35 USD
87%
0
0
USD
4.5K
EUR
18
99%
435
88%
100%
3.71
3.58
EUR
24%
1:30
