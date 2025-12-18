SeñalesSecciones
Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah

FX Porfolio Trader

Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 35 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 81%
Capital.com-Real
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
401
Transacciones Rentables:
354 (88.27%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
47 (11.72%)
Mejor transacción:
116.15 EUR
Peor transacción:
-87.02 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
1 978.49 EUR (42 510 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-556.95 EUR (23 474 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
55 (159.55 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
456.35 EUR (41)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.33
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
98.51%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
21
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
4.47
Transacciones Largas:
205 (51.12%)
Transacciones Cortas:
196 (48.88%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.55
Beneficio Esperado:
3.54 EUR
Beneficio medio:
5.59 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-11.85 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-318.25 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-318.25 EUR (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.64%
Pronóstico anual:
32.01%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
10.43 EUR
Máxima:
318.25 EUR (14.04%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.14% (318.25 EUR)
De fondos:
23.90% (1 030.36 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURCAD 88
AUDUSD 56
USDJPY 43
USDCHF 37
GBPCAD 29
AUDNZD 25
NZDUSD 23
USDCAD 21
EURUSD 17
EURCHF 16
EURAUD 13
GBPCHF 12
EURGBP 11
GBPUSD 10
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURCAD 212
AUDUSD 307
USDJPY -95
USDCHF -22
GBPCAD 280
AUDNZD -43
NZDUSD 166
USDCAD 235
EURUSD 66
EURCHF 58
EURAUD 155
GBPCHF 123
EURGBP 38
GBPUSD 141
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURCAD 8.2K
AUDUSD 3.9K
USDJPY -9.7K
USDCHF -242
GBPCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD -574
NZDUSD 2.2K
USDCAD 2.4K
EURUSD 1.9K
EURCHF 571
EURAUD 4.2K
GBPCHF 1.4K
EURGBP 357
GBPUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +116.15 EUR
Peor transacción: -87 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 41
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +159.55 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -318.25 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Capital.com-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Capital.com-Real
0.20 × 25
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.23 × 253
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals

A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.

Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.

No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 13:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 13:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 13:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
