|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|88
|AUDUSD
|56
|USDJPY
|43
|USDCHF
|37
|GBPCAD
|29
|AUDNZD
|25
|NZDUSD
|23
|USDCAD
|21
|EURUSD
|17
|EURCHF
|16
|EURAUD
|13
|GBPCHF
|12
|EURGBP
|11
|GBPUSD
|10
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURCAD
|212
|AUDUSD
|307
|USDJPY
|-95
|USDCHF
|-22
|GBPCAD
|280
|AUDNZD
|-43
|NZDUSD
|166
|USDCAD
|235
|EURUSD
|66
|EURCHF
|58
|EURAUD
|155
|GBPCHF
|123
|EURGBP
|38
|GBPUSD
|141
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURCAD
|8.2K
|AUDUSD
|3.9K
|USDJPY
|-9.7K
|USDCHF
|-242
|GBPCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|-574
|NZDUSD
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|EURCHF
|571
|EURAUD
|4.2K
|GBPCHF
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|357
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Capital.com-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.20 × 25
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.23 × 253
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals
A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.
Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.
No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.
