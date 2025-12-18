- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|88
|AUDUSD
|56
|USDJPY
|43
|USDCHF
|37
|GBPCAD
|29
|AUDNZD
|25
|NZDUSD
|23
|USDCAD
|21
|EURUSD
|17
|EURCHF
|16
|EURAUD
|13
|GBPCHF
|12
|EURGBP
|11
|GBPUSD
|10
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURCAD
|212
|AUDUSD
|307
|USDJPY
|-95
|USDCHF
|-22
|GBPCAD
|280
|AUDNZD
|-43
|NZDUSD
|166
|USDCAD
|235
|EURUSD
|66
|EURCHF
|58
|EURAUD
|155
|GBPCHF
|123
|EURGBP
|38
|GBPUSD
|141
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURCAD
|8.2K
|AUDUSD
|3.9K
|USDJPY
|-9.7K
|USDCHF
|-242
|GBPCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|-574
|NZDUSD
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|EURCHF
|571
|EURAUD
|4.2K
|GBPCHF
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|357
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Capital.com-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.20 × 25
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.23 × 253
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals
A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.
Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.
No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.
