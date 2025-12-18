SinaisSeções
Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah

FX Porfolio Trader

Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 35 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 81%
Capital.com-Real
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
401
Negociações com lucro:
354 (88.27%)
Negociações com perda:
47 (11.72%)
Melhor negociação:
116.15 EUR
Pior negociação:
-87.02 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 978.49 EUR (42 510 pips)
Perda bruta:
-556.95 EUR (23 474 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
55 (159.55 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
456.35 EUR (41)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.33
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
98.51%
Último negócio:
24 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
21
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.47
Negociações longas:
205 (51.12%)
Negociações curtas:
196 (48.88%)
Fator de lucro:
3.55
Valor esperado:
3.54 EUR
Lucro médio:
5.59 EUR
Perda média:
-11.85 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-318.25 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-318.25 EUR (5)
Crescimento mensal:
2.64%
Previsão anual:
32.01%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
10.43 EUR
Máximo:
318.25 EUR (14.04%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.14% (318.25 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
23.90% (1 030.36 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURCAD 88
AUDUSD 56
USDJPY 43
USDCHF 37
GBPCAD 29
AUDNZD 25
NZDUSD 23
USDCAD 21
EURUSD 17
EURCHF 16
EURAUD 13
GBPCHF 12
EURGBP 11
GBPUSD 10
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURCAD 212
AUDUSD 307
USDJPY -95
USDCHF -22
GBPCAD 280
AUDNZD -43
NZDUSD 166
USDCAD 235
EURUSD 66
EURCHF 58
EURAUD 155
GBPCHF 123
EURGBP 38
GBPUSD 141
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURCAD 8.2K
AUDUSD 3.9K
USDJPY -9.7K
USDCHF -242
GBPCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD -574
NZDUSD 2.2K
USDCAD 2.4K
EURUSD 1.9K
EURCHF 571
EURAUD 4.2K
GBPCHF 1.4K
EURGBP 357
GBPUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +116.15 EUR
Pior negociação: -87 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 41
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +159.55 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -318.25 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Capital.com-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Capital.com-Real
0.20 × 25
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.23 × 253
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals

A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.

Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.

No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.

Sem comentários
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 13:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 13:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 13:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
