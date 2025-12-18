- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|88
|AUDUSD
|54
|USDJPY
|36
|USDCHF
|35
|GBPCAD
|29
|AUDNZD
|23
|USDCAD
|21
|NZDUSD
|21
|EURUSD
|17
|EURCHF
|14
|EURAUD
|13
|GBPCHF
|12
|GBPUSD
|10
|EURGBP
|7
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|212
|AUDUSD
|291
|USDJPY
|-114
|USDCHF
|-24
|GBPCAD
|280
|AUDNZD
|-47
|USDCAD
|235
|NZDUSD
|164
|EURUSD
|66
|EURCHF
|45
|EURAUD
|155
|GBPCHF
|123
|GBPUSD
|141
|EURGBP
|36
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|8.2K
|AUDUSD
|3.7K
|USDJPY
|-10K
|USDCHF
|-362
|GBPCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|-630
|USDCAD
|2.4K
|NZDUSD
|2K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|EURCHF
|467
|EURAUD
|4.2K
|GBPCHF
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|301
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Capital.com-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Capital.com-Real
|0.20 × 25
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.23 × 253
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals
A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.
Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.
No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.
