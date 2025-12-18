SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / FXTrader_Stable
Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah

FXTrader_Stable

Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah
0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 79%
Capital.com-Real
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
380
Bénéfice trades:
333 (87.63%)
Perte trades:
47 (12.37%)
Meilleure transaction:
116.15 EUR
Pire transaction:
-87.02 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 927.38 EUR (41 229 pips)
Perte brute:
-556.95 EUR (23 474 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
55 (159.55 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
456.35 EUR (41)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.33
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
40.36%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.31
Longs trades:
191 (50.26%)
Courts trades:
189 (49.74%)
Facteur de profit:
3.46
Rendement attendu:
3.61 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
5.79 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-11.85 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-318.25 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-318.25 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.46%
Prévision annuelle:
78.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
10.43 EUR
Maximal:
318.25 EUR (14.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.14% (318.25 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
10.67% (455.93 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURCAD 88
AUDUSD 54
USDJPY 36
USDCHF 35
GBPCAD 29
AUDNZD 23
USDCAD 21
NZDUSD 21
EURUSD 17
EURCHF 14
EURAUD 13
GBPCHF 12
GBPUSD 10
EURGBP 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 212
AUDUSD 291
USDJPY -114
USDCHF -24
GBPCAD 280
AUDNZD -47
USDCAD 235
NZDUSD 164
EURUSD 66
EURCHF 45
EURAUD 155
GBPCHF 123
GBPUSD 141
EURGBP 36
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 8.2K
AUDUSD 3.7K
USDJPY -10K
USDCHF -362
GBPCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD -630
USDCAD 2.4K
NZDUSD 2K
EURUSD 1.9K
EURCHF 467
EURAUD 4.2K
GBPCHF 1.4K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 301
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +116.15 EUR
Pire transaction: -87 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 41
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +159.55 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -318.25 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Capital.com-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Capital.com-Real
0.20 × 25
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.23 × 253
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals

A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.

Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.

No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.

Aucun avis
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 13:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 13:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 13:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

