Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah

FXTrader_Stable

Nnanyelugo Edward Ahukannah
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 79%
Capital.com-Real
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
380
Profit Trade:
333 (87.63%)
Loss Trade:
47 (12.37%)
Best Trade:
116.15 EUR
Worst Trade:
-87.02 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 927.38 EUR (41 229 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-556.95 EUR (23 474 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
55 (159.55 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
456.35 EUR (41)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.33
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
40.36%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.31
Long Trade:
191 (50.26%)
Short Trade:
189 (49.74%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.46
Profitto previsto:
3.61 EUR
Profitto medio:
5.79 EUR
Perdita media:
-11.85 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-318.25 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-318.25 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
6.46%
Previsione annuale:
78.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
10.43 EUR
Massimale:
318.25 EUR (14.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.14% (318.25 EUR)
Per equità:
10.67% (455.93 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCAD 88
AUDUSD 54
USDJPY 36
USDCHF 35
GBPCAD 29
AUDNZD 23
USDCAD 21
NZDUSD 21
EURUSD 17
EURCHF 14
EURAUD 13
GBPCHF 12
GBPUSD 10
EURGBP 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCAD 212
AUDUSD 291
USDJPY -114
USDCHF -24
GBPCAD 280
AUDNZD -47
USDCAD 235
NZDUSD 164
EURUSD 66
EURCHF 45
EURAUD 155
GBPCHF 123
GBPUSD 141
EURGBP 36
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCAD 8.2K
AUDUSD 3.7K
USDJPY -10K
USDCHF -362
GBPCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD -630
USDCAD 2.4K
NZDUSD 2K
EURUSD 1.9K
EURCHF 467
EURAUD 4.2K
GBPCHF 1.4K
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 301
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +116.15 EUR
Worst Trade: -87 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 41
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +159.55 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -318.25 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Capital.com-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Capital.com-Real
0.20 × 25
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.23 × 253
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals

A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.

Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.

No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.

2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 13:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 13:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 13:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
