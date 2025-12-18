- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|88
|AUDUSD
|54
|USDJPY
|36
|USDCHF
|35
|GBPCAD
|29
|AUDNZD
|23
|USDCAD
|21
|NZDUSD
|21
|EURUSD
|17
|EURCHF
|14
|EURAUD
|13
|GBPCHF
|12
|GBPUSD
|10
|EURGBP
|7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURCAD
|212
|AUDUSD
|291
|USDJPY
|-114
|USDCHF
|-24
|GBPCAD
|280
|AUDNZD
|-47
|USDCAD
|235
|NZDUSD
|164
|EURUSD
|66
|EURCHF
|45
|EURAUD
|155
|GBPCHF
|123
|GBPUSD
|141
|EURGBP
|36
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURCAD
|8.2K
|AUDUSD
|3.7K
|USDJPY
|-10K
|USDCHF
|-362
|GBPCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|-630
|USDCAD
|2.4K
|NZDUSD
|2K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|EURCHF
|467
|EURAUD
|4.2K
|GBPCHF
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|301
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Capital.com-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Capital.com-Real
|0.20 × 25
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.23 × 253
Reliable Rule-Based FX Trading Signals
A smart FX portfolio trading system that identifies high-probability trade opportunities and manages them automatically as the market evolves. Signals are generated from predefined rules — not human emotions — and adapt to changing price conditions in real time.
Built and tested around quality entries, equity protection, and disciplined exits, with risk control embedded at every step.
No guesswork. No overtrading. Just structured, reliable signals.
