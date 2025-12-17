- Growth
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
25 (55.55%)
Loss Trades:
20 (44.44%)
Best trade:
164.67 USD
Worst trade:
-24.72 USD
Gross Profit:
679.46 USD (5 101 pips)
Gross Loss:
-320.36 USD (2 351 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (244.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
244.64 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
19.24%
Max deposit load:
6.95%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
33 (73.33%)
Short Trades:
12 (26.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
7.98 USD
Average Profit:
27.18 USD
Average Loss:
-16.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-82.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.89 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
22.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.20 USD
Maximal:
89.61 USD (10.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.76% (88.91 USD)
By Equity:
2.10% (20.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|32
|NZDUSD
|7
|GBPUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|383
|NZDUSD
|-2
|GBPUSD
|-21
|USDCHF
|-1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|NZDUSD
|-163
|GBPUSD
|-169
|USDCHF
|7
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +164.67 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Всем привет.
Практикую Price action и уровни. Умеренные риски. Среднесрочный стиль торговли.
