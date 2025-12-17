SignalsSections
Valerii Vikulov

The Stoic

Valerii Vikulov
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 37 USD per month
growth since 2025 58%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
25 (55.55%)
Loss Trades:
20 (44.44%)
Best trade:
164.67 USD
Worst trade:
-24.72 USD
Gross Profit:
679.46 USD (5 101 pips)
Gross Loss:
-320.36 USD (2 351 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (244.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
244.64 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
19.24%
Max deposit load:
6.95%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
33 (73.33%)
Short Trades:
12 (26.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
7.98 USD
Average Profit:
27.18 USD
Average Loss:
-16.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-82.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.89 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
22.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.20 USD
Maximal:
89.61 USD (10.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.76% (88.91 USD)
By Equity:
2.10% (20.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 32
NZDUSD 7
GBPUSD 4
USDCHF 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 383
NZDUSD -2
GBPUSD -21
USDCHF -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.1K
NZDUSD -163
GBPUSD -169
USDCHF 7
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.07 × 314
ThreeTrader-Live
0.48 × 48
Всем привет.

Практикую Price action и уровни. Умеренные риски. Среднесрочный стиль торговли.

No reviews
2025.12.24 06:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 16:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 10:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 18:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
