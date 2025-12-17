- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
32 (65.30%)
Loss Trades:
17 (34.69%)
Best trade:
41.72 USD
Worst trade:
-27.11 USD
Gross Profit:
515.82 USD (137 241 pips)
Gross Loss:
-303.47 USD (39 053 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (76.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.76 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
0.07%
Max deposit load:
28.39%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.51
Long Trades:
27 (55.10%)
Short Trades:
22 (44.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
4.33 USD
Average Profit:
16.12 USD
Average Loss:
-17.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-96.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.60 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
21.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.84 USD
Maximal:
140.50 USD (11.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.12% (139.94 USD)
By Equity:
3.83% (40.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|212
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|98K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.72 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -96.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hii, welcome to the Taylor Alliance channel.
This account will use a risk/trade of $50.
The stop-loss zone and lot size will be adjusted based on the Stop-loss zone.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
2
0%
49
65%
0%
1.69
4.33
USD
USD
12%
1:500