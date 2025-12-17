SignalsSections
Luis Fernando Campos Machado

C2SR Agressivo

Luis Fernando Campos Machado
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 70%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 059
Profit Trades:
665 (62.79%)
Loss Trades:
394 (37.20%)
Best trade:
35.67 UST
Worst trade:
-46.35 UST
Gross Profit:
10 708.20 UST (527 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 705.52 UST (463 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (446.68 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
446.68 UST (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
64.77%
Max deposit load:
15.89%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
194
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.84
Long Trades:
938 (88.57%)
Short Trades:
121 (11.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.95 UST
Average Profit:
16.10 UST
Average Loss:
-24.63 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-323.02 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-436.02 UST (11)
Monthly growth:
21.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.01 UST
Maximal:
1 193.25 UST (32.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.33% (1 193.25 UST)
By Equity:
4.39% (149.46 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1059
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 64K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.67 UST
Worst trade: -46 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +446.68 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -323.02 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.10 06:49
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 14:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 14:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 14:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
