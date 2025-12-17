- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
49 (69.01%)
Loss Trades:
22 (30.99%)
Best trade:
5.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6.28 USD
Gross Profit:
113.30 USD (8 453 pips)
Gross Loss:
-103.93 USD (6 239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (20.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.95 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
16.54%
Max deposit load:
31.94%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.42
Long Trades:
50 (70.42%)
Short Trades:
21 (29.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
2.31 USD
Average Loss:
-4.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
24.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.87 USD
Maximal:
22.27 USD (30.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.66% (22.18 USD)
By Equity:
7.96% (4.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|30
|GBPUSD
|29
|USDJPY
|12
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|-8
|USDJPY
|-5
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|GBPUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|-251
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.02 × 165
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 20
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.79 × 48
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|1.80 × 10
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.10 × 211
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.24 × 16453
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.29 × 1066
|
Aglobe-Live
|2.40 × 5
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 9
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.13 × 23
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.23 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.54 × 70
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.57 × 30
|
StriforSVG-Live
|3.67 × 9
Monitoring Exo Box tickmill
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
59
USD
USD
5
100%
71
69%
17%
1.09
0.13
USD
USD
31%
1:500