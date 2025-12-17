SignalsSections
Imam Nasrudin

Exo Box L1

Imam Nasrudin
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
49 (69.01%)
Loss Trades:
22 (30.99%)
Best trade:
5.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6.28 USD
Gross Profit:
113.30 USD (8 453 pips)
Gross Loss:
-103.93 USD (6 239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (20.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.95 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
16.54%
Max deposit load:
31.94%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.42
Long Trades:
50 (70.42%)
Short Trades:
21 (29.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
2.31 USD
Average Loss:
-4.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
24.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.87 USD
Maximal:
22.27 USD (30.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.66% (22.18 USD)
By Equity:
7.96% (4.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
GBPUSD 29
USDJPY 12
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 23
GBPUSD -8
USDJPY -5
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.5K
GBPUSD 4
USDJPY -251
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
TickmillEU-Live
0.67 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.02 × 165
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 20
DooTechnology-Live
1.79 × 48
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
1.80 × 10
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.10 × 211
Tickmill-Live
2.24 × 16453
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.29 × 1066
Aglobe-Live
2.40 × 5
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.13 × 23
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.23 × 13
Exness-MT5Real5
3.54 × 70
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.57 × 30
StriforSVG-Live
3.67 × 9
49 more...
Monitoring Exo Box tickmill
No reviews
2025.12.18 22:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 13:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Exo Box L1
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
59
USD
5
100%
71
69%
17%
1.09
0.13
USD
31%
1:500
Copy

