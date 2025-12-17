SignalsSections
ROB 1
Mohammed Jeelle Iidle

ROB 1

Mohammed Jeelle Iidle
0 reviews
Reliability
192 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 1 768%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 334
Profit Trades:
1 137 (85.23%)
Loss Trades:
197 (14.77%)
Best trade:
27.95 USD
Worst trade:
-38.61 USD
Gross Profit:
1 940.38 USD (160 272 pips)
Gross Loss:
-914.47 USD (70 369 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (52.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
81.53 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
24.41%
Max deposit load:
0.91%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.51
Long Trades:
655 (49.10%)
Short Trades:
679 (50.90%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
0.77 USD
Average Profit:
1.71 USD
Average Loss:
-4.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-113.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.98 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
12.23%
Annual Forecast:
148.38%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
292.11 USD (21.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.40% (292.10 USD)
By Equity:
1.24% (3.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 531
AUDNZD 311
NZDCAD 227
AUDCAD 219
EURUSD 35
GBPCAD 7
GBPAUD 3
EURGBP 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 259
AUDNZD 120
NZDCAD 437
AUDCAD 205
EURUSD 1
GBPCAD 3
GBPAUD 1
EURGBP 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 26K
AUDNZD 3.2K
NZDCAD 37K
AUDCAD 23K
EURUSD 364
GBPCAD 484
GBPAUD 154
EURGBP 54
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.95 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -113.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.25 × 8
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.45 × 130
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.58 × 3831
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.64 × 11
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.67 × 498
117 more...
No reviews
2025.12.17 10:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
ROB 1
1 768%
0
0
USD
299
USD
192
91%
1 334
85%
24%
2.12
0.77
USD
70%
1:500
