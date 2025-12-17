- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 334
Profit Trades:
1 137 (85.23%)
Loss Trades:
197 (14.77%)
Best trade:
27.95 USD
Worst trade:
-38.61 USD
Gross Profit:
1 940.38 USD (160 272 pips)
Gross Loss:
-914.47 USD (70 369 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (52.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
81.53 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
24.41%
Max deposit load:
0.91%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.51
Long Trades:
655 (49.10%)
Short Trades:
679 (50.90%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
0.77 USD
Average Profit:
1.71 USD
Average Loss:
-4.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-113.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.98 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
12.23%
Annual Forecast:
148.38%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
292.11 USD (21.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.40% (292.10 USD)
By Equity:
1.24% (3.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|531
|AUDNZD
|311
|NZDCAD
|227
|AUDCAD
|219
|EURUSD
|35
|GBPCAD
|7
|GBPAUD
|3
|EURGBP
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|259
|AUDNZD
|120
|NZDCAD
|437
|AUDCAD
|205
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPCAD
|3
|GBPAUD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|26K
|AUDNZD
|3.2K
|NZDCAD
|37K
|AUDCAD
|23K
|EURUSD
|364
|GBPCAD
|484
|GBPAUD
|154
|EURGBP
|54
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.95 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -113.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.25 × 8
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.45 × 130
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.58 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.58 × 3831
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.64 × 11
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.67 × 498
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
1 768%
0
0
USD
USD
299
USD
USD
192
91%
1 334
85%
24%
2.12
0.77
USD
USD
70%
1:500