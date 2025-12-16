- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
18 (94.73%)
Loss Trades:
1 (5.26%)
Best trade:
3.61 USD
Worst trade:
-2.03 USD
Gross Profit:
17.98 USD (2 093 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.79 USD (220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (11.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.40 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.90
Trading activity:
30.03%
Max deposit load:
8.61%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.48
Long Trades:
6 (31.58%)
Short Trades:
13 (68.42%)
Profit Factor:
6.44
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
1.00 USD
Average Loss:
-2.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.03 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
30.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
2.03 USD (3.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.40% (2.07 USD)
By Equity:
10.40% (6.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|13
|EURJPY
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|11
|EURJPY
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|703
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.61 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.11 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.49 × 1570
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.60 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.62 × 13
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.67 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.82 × 11
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 31
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.84 × 31
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 414
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|1.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.02 × 49
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
65
USD
USD
3
100%
19
94%
30%
6.44
0.80
USD
USD
10%
1:500