Sangeeth Francis James

Agro Play SFJ

Sangeeth Francis James
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 191%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
207 (80.54%)
Loss Trades:
50 (19.46%)
Best trade:
1 501.08 CAD
Worst trade:
-1 367.31 CAD
Gross Profit:
22 563.41 CAD (132 843 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 602.43 CAD (44 544 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (5 822.64 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 822.64 CAD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
47.65%
Max deposit load:
124.02%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.03
Long Trades:
147 (57.20%)
Short Trades:
110 (42.80%)
Profit Factor:
2.97
Expected Payoff:
58.21 CAD
Average Profit:
109.00 CAD
Average Loss:
-152.05 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-289.79 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 367.31 CAD (1)
Monthly growth:
130.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
163.87 CAD
Maximal:
1 657.68 CAD (83.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.60% (972.30 CAD)
By Equity:
36.25% (5 581.48 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 200
USDCHF 27
NZDJPY 12
USDCAD 6
CrudeOIL 3
EURUSD 2
USDJPY 2
CADJPY 1
#BEYONDMEAT 1
USDMXN 1
US_500 1
PLATINUM 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 12K
USDCHF 56
NZDJPY -465
USDCAD 11
CrudeOIL 348
EURUSD -10
USDJPY -490
CADJPY 0
#BEYONDMEAT 4
USDMXN 2
US_500 103
PLATINUM 18
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 84K
USDCHF 764
NZDJPY -214
USDCAD 11
CrudeOIL 60
EURUSD 81
USDJPY -839
CADJPY 19
#BEYONDMEAT 6
USDMXN 38
US_500 4.8K
PLATINUM 16
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 501.08 CAD
Worst trade: -1 367 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 822.64 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -289.79 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 90
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 13
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.12 × 267
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.29 × 315
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.57 × 1826
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.65 × 17
Exness-MT5Real7
0.78 × 18
Exness-MT5Real31
1.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real34
1.64 × 25
VantageInternational-Live
2.15 × 60
ZeroMarkets-1
2.73 × 22
MishovMarkets-Live
2.93 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
3.92 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.00 × 1
RSI Snipping on Gold and other common currency pairs.
No reviews
2025.12.16 18:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
