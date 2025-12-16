- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
207 (80.54%)
Loss Trades:
50 (19.46%)
Best trade:
1 501.08 CAD
Worst trade:
-1 367.31 CAD
Gross Profit:
22 563.41 CAD (132 843 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 602.43 CAD (44 544 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (5 822.64 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 822.64 CAD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
47.65%
Max deposit load:
124.02%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.03
Long Trades:
147 (57.20%)
Short Trades:
110 (42.80%)
Profit Factor:
2.97
Expected Payoff:
58.21 CAD
Average Profit:
109.00 CAD
Average Loss:
-152.05 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-289.79 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 367.31 CAD (1)
Monthly growth:
130.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
163.87 CAD
Maximal:
1 657.68 CAD (83.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.60% (972.30 CAD)
By Equity:
36.25% (5 581.48 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|200
|USDCHF
|27
|NZDJPY
|12
|USDCAD
|6
|CrudeOIL
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|#BEYONDMEAT
|1
|USDMXN
|1
|US_500
|1
|PLATINUM
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|12K
|USDCHF
|56
|NZDJPY
|-465
|USDCAD
|11
|CrudeOIL
|348
|EURUSD
|-10
|USDJPY
|-490
|CADJPY
|0
|#BEYONDMEAT
|4
|USDMXN
|2
|US_500
|103
|PLATINUM
|18
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|84K
|USDCHF
|764
|NZDJPY
|-214
|USDCAD
|11
|CrudeOIL
|60
|EURUSD
|81
|USDJPY
|-839
|CADJPY
|19
|#BEYONDMEAT
|6
|USDMXN
|38
|US_500
|4.8K
|PLATINUM
|16
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 90
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 13
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.12 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.29 × 315
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.57 × 1826
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.65 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.78 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|1.64 × 25
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.15 × 60
|
ZeroMarkets-1
|2.73 × 22
|
MishovMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 14
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.92 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.00 × 1
RSI Snipping on Gold and other common currency pairs.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
191%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
CAD
CAD
12
0%
257
80%
48%
2.96
58.21
CAD
CAD
36%
1:400