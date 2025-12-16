SignalsSections
Keitaro Lazuardi Borneo

Experiment

Keitaro Lazuardi Borneo
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 84%
growth since 2024 84%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 022
Profit Trades:
418 (40.90%)
Loss Trades:
604 (59.10%)
Best trade:
649.18 USD
Worst trade:
-441.10 USD
Gross Profit:
66 200.10 USD (1 533 390 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61 437.07 USD (1 400 207 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (393.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 277.34 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
86.64%
Max deposit load:
5.22%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.57
Long Trades:
618 (60.47%)
Short Trades:
404 (39.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
4.66 USD
Average Profit:
158.37 USD
Average Loss:
-101.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-680.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 430.15 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-6.63%
Annual Forecast:
-80.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 194.76 USD
Maximal:
8 364.24 USD (102.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.19% (8 364.24 USD)
By Equity:
3.15% (349.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 716
NQ100.R 143
GBPJPY 59
EURJPY 28
AUDJPY 22
USDJPY 15
CADJPY 9
CHFJPY 9
GBPUSD 7
USDCAD 3
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 2
USDCHF 2
NZDJPY 2
SP500.R 1
EURGBP 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.1K
NQ100.R 105
GBPJPY -309
EURJPY -230
AUDJPY -103
USDJPY -570
CADJPY -262
CHFJPY -144
GBPUSD -46
USDCAD -42
EURNZD 50
NZDUSD -1
USDCHF 33
NZDJPY 171
SP500.R 0
EURGBP -5
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 200K
NQ100.R -60K
GBPJPY -1.2K
EURJPY -1.6K
AUDJPY -328
USDJPY 520
CADJPY -5.1K
CHFJPY -1.4K
GBPUSD 554
USDCAD -299
EURNZD 446
NZDUSD -16
USDCHF 144
NZDJPY 2K
SP500.R -100
EURGBP 0
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +649.18 USD
Worst trade: -441 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +393.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -680.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 32
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 6
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
307 more...
No reviews
2025.12.16 14:24
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.76% of days out of 394 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 14:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Experiment
99 USD per month
84%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
58
0%
1 022
40%
87%
1.07
4.66
USD
56%
1:50


