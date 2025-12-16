- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 022
Profit Trades:
418 (40.90%)
Loss Trades:
604 (59.10%)
Best trade:
649.18 USD
Worst trade:
-441.10 USD
Gross Profit:
66 200.10 USD (1 533 390 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61 437.07 USD (1 400 207 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (393.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 277.34 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
86.64%
Max deposit load:
5.22%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.57
Long Trades:
618 (60.47%)
Short Trades:
404 (39.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
4.66 USD
Average Profit:
158.37 USD
Average Loss:
-101.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-680.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 430.15 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-6.63%
Annual Forecast:
-80.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 194.76 USD
Maximal:
8 364.24 USD (102.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.19% (8 364.24 USD)
By Equity:
3.15% (349.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|716
|NQ100.R
|143
|GBPJPY
|59
|EURJPY
|28
|AUDJPY
|22
|USDJPY
|15
|CADJPY
|9
|CHFJPY
|9
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|3
|EURNZD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|SP500.R
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|NQ100.R
|105
|GBPJPY
|-309
|EURJPY
|-230
|AUDJPY
|-103
|USDJPY
|-570
|CADJPY
|-262
|CHFJPY
|-144
|GBPUSD
|-46
|USDCAD
|-42
|EURNZD
|50
|NZDUSD
|-1
|USDCHF
|33
|NZDJPY
|171
|SP500.R
|0
|EURGBP
|-5
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|200K
|NQ100.R
|-60K
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|AUDJPY
|-328
|USDJPY
|520
|CADJPY
|-5.1K
|CHFJPY
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD
|554
|USDCAD
|-299
|EURNZD
|446
|NZDUSD
|-16
|USDCHF
|144
|NZDJPY
|2K
|SP500.R
|-100
|EURGBP
|0
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +649.18 USD
Worst trade: -441 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +393.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -680.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 32
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 6
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
84%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
58
0%
1 022
40%
87%
1.07
4.66
USD
USD
56%
1:50