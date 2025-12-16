- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
57 (74.02%)
Loss Trades:
20 (25.97%)
Best trade:
70.53 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.05 EUR
Gross Profit:
151.29 EUR (6 673 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83.96 EUR (6 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (6.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.44 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
50.64%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
39 (50.65%)
Short Trades:
38 (49.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
0.87 EUR
Average Profit:
2.65 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.20 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-71.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.52 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
13.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.11 EUR
Maximal:
71.52 EUR (13.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.11% (71.52 EUR)
By Equity:
47.53% (253.97 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|11
|EURJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|EURGBP
|6
|EURAUD
|5
|NZDJPY
|5
|EURUSD
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|NZDUSD
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|26
|EURJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|EURGBP
|8
|EURAUD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|7
|EURCAD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDUSD
|4
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|-4.2K
|EURJPY
|496
|AUDJPY
|392
|USDJPY
|545
|EURGBP
|229
|EURAUD
|417
|NZDJPY
|413
|EURUSD
|342
|EURCAD
|236
|USDCAD
|252
|NZDUSD
|235
|NZDCAD
|242
|GBPUSD
|253
|AUDUSD
|88
|AUDCAD
|80
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +70.53 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.52 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.08 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.58 × 74
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.11 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.27 × 45
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
Varchev-Real
|3.00 × 29
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.80 × 10
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
