SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CORE 6 CUS
Valentin Woite

CORE 6 CUS

Valentin Woite
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
57 (74.02%)
Loss Trades:
20 (25.97%)
Best trade:
70.53 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.05 EUR
Gross Profit:
151.29 EUR (6 673 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83.96 EUR (6 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (6.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.44 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
50.64%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
39 (50.65%)
Short Trades:
38 (49.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
0.87 EUR
Average Profit:
2.65 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.20 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-71.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.52 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
13.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.11 EUR
Maximal:
71.52 EUR (13.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.11% (71.52 EUR)
By Equity:
47.53% (253.97 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 11
EURJPY 9
AUDJPY 7
USDJPY 6
EURGBP 6
EURAUD 5
NZDJPY 5
EURUSD 5
EURCAD 4
USDCAD 4
NZDUSD 4
NZDCAD 4
GBPUSD 3
AUDUSD 3
AUDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 26
EURJPY 6
AUDJPY 4
USDJPY 3
EURGBP 8
EURAUD 2
NZDJPY 2
EURUSD 7
EURCAD 3
USDCAD 3
NZDUSD 4
NZDCAD 3
GBPUSD 2
AUDUSD 3
AUDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY -4.2K
EURJPY 496
AUDJPY 392
USDJPY 545
EURGBP 229
EURAUD 417
NZDJPY 413
EURUSD 342
EURCAD 236
USDCAD 252
NZDUSD 235
NZDCAD 242
GBPUSD 253
AUDUSD 88
AUDCAD 80
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.53 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.52 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.08 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.58 × 74
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
1.11 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.27 × 45
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
3.00 × 29
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.80 × 10
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 23:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 01:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 15:29
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 10:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CORE 6 CUS
999 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
567
EUR
2
100%
77
74%
100%
1.80
0.87
EUR
48%
1:500
