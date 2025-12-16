- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 193
Profit Trades:
2 887 (68.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 306 (31.15%)
Best trade:
735.00 USD
Worst trade:
-509.60 USD
Gross Profit:
25 835.67 USD (450 280 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 232.41 USD (416 243 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (1 234.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 877.07 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
3.82%
Max deposit load:
7.85%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
14.01
Long Trades:
2 403 (57.31%)
Short Trades:
1 790 (42.69%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
3.48 USD
Average Profit:
8.95 USD
Average Loss:
-8.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-752.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 042.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
66.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
410.49 USD
Maximal:
1 042.65 USD (4.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.98% (1 042.65 USD)
By Equity:
23.26% (2 325.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4193
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|34K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +735.00 USD
Worst trade: -510 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 234.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -752.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.66 × 76
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
97%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
5
99%
4 193
68%
4%
2.30
3.48
USD
USD
23%
1:500