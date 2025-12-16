SignalsSections
Sutardi

MaxPro Averaging 1194

Sutardi
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 97%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 193
Profit Trades:
2 887 (68.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 306 (31.15%)
Best trade:
735.00 USD
Worst trade:
-509.60 USD
Gross Profit:
25 835.67 USD (450 280 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 232.41 USD (416 243 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (1 234.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 877.07 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
3.82%
Max deposit load:
7.85%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
14.01
Long Trades:
2 403 (57.31%)
Short Trades:
1 790 (42.69%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
3.48 USD
Average Profit:
8.95 USD
Average Loss:
-8.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-752.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 042.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
66.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
410.49 USD
Maximal:
1 042.65 USD (4.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.98% (1 042.65 USD)
By Equity:
23.26% (2 325.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4193
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 15K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 34K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +735.00 USD
Worst trade: -510 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 234.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -752.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.66 × 76
No reviews
2025.12.28 01:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 01:26
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.12.16 09:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 09:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 09:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
