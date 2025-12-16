- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
166
Profit Trades:
130 (78.31%)
Loss Trades:
36 (21.69%)
Best trade:
17.90 EUR
Worst trade:
-21.08 EUR
Gross Profit:
390.53 EUR (41 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-193.32 EUR (22 486 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (36.09 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.74 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
38.09%
Max deposit load:
5.73%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
68 (40.96%)
Short Trades:
98 (59.04%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
1.19 EUR
Average Profit:
3.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.37 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-27.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.36 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
3.79%
Annual Forecast:
45.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.74 EUR
Maximal:
53.36 EUR (10.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.35% (53.36 EUR)
By Equity:
0.65% (7.10 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|45
|EURUSD
|36
|GBPCAD
|27
|EURJPY
|23
|USDCAD
|19
|AUDUSD
|16
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|75
|EURUSD
|138
|GBPCAD
|-2
|EURJPY
|-16
|USDCAD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|9K
|EURUSD
|7.4K
|GBPCAD
|835
|EURJPY
|-1.8K
|USDCAD
|112
|AUDUSD
|3.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.90 EUR
Worst trade: -21 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.09 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.36 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 8
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 4
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.33 × 137
OneTrade-Real
|0.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.36 × 75
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.37 × 89
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.44 × 243
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.44 × 36
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.50 × 185
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.51 × 72
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.53 × 19
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.57 × 63
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.63 × 100
Monex-Server2
|0.67 × 46
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.75 × 4
Fully automated swing trading.
