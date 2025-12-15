- Growth
Trades:
549
Profit Trades:
544 (99.08%)
Loss Trades:
5 (0.91%)
Best trade:
280.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 500.00 USD
Gross Profit:
26 275.91 USD (8 000 668 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 000.00 USD (750 000 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
181 (17 631.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17 631.91 USD (181)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
3.53%
Max deposit load:
8.47%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.69
Long Trades:
307 (55.92%)
Short Trades:
242 (44.08%)
Profit Factor:
6.57
Expected Payoff:
40.58 USD
Average Profit:
48.30 USD
Average Loss:
-800.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1 500.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 500.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.20%
Annual Forecast:
148.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
144.00 USD
Maximal:
2 084.00 USD (9.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.74% (2 084.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.00% (1 470.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|549
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-742M
|
200M 400M 600M 800M
|
200M 400M 600M 800M
|
200M 400M 600M 800M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KariosMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Gold AI
Minimum Balance is $1,500 and have fun to the moon!
To get FREE access to this bot, reach out to me here: https://t.me/GoldTrendEA
No reviews
