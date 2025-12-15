SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold AI
Tosin Komolafe

Gold AI

Tosin Komolafe
0 reviews
Reliability
285 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2020 152%
KariosMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
549
Profit Trades:
544 (99.08%)
Loss Trades:
5 (0.91%)
Best trade:
280.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 500.00 USD
Gross Profit:
26 275.91 USD (8 000 668 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 000.00 USD (750 000 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
181 (17 631.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17 631.91 USD (181)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
3.53%
Max deposit load:
8.47%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.69
Long Trades:
307 (55.92%)
Short Trades:
242 (44.08%)
Profit Factor:
6.57
Expected Payoff:
40.58 USD
Average Profit:
48.30 USD
Average Loss:
-800.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1 500.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 500.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.20%
Annual Forecast:
148.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
144.00 USD
Maximal:
2 084.00 USD (9.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.74% (2 084.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.00% (1 470.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 549
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -742M
200M 400M 600M 800M
200M 400M 600M 800M
200M 400M 600M 800M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +280.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 500 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 181
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +17 631.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 500.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KariosMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold AI 

Minimum Balance is $1,500 and have fun to the moon! 

To get FREE access to this bot, reach out to me here: https://t.me/GoldTrendEA


No reviews
2025.12.15 22:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 240 days. This comprises 12.07% of days out of the 1988 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 22:09
80% of growth achieved within 73 days. This comprises 3.67% of days out of 1988 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
