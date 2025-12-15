SignalsSections
Torsten Busch

MACD Advanced

Torsten Busch
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
95
Profit Trades:
55 (57.89%)
Loss Trades:
40 (42.11%)
Best trade:
92.05 EUR
Worst trade:
-66.69 EUR
Gross Profit:
873.39 EUR (22 677 pips)
Gross Loss:
-831.83 EUR (21 100 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (249.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
249.31 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
19.39%
Max deposit load:
99.57%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.17
Long Trades:
61 (64.21%)
Short Trades:
34 (35.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.44 EUR
Average Profit:
15.88 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-50.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.29 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-11.58%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
63.65 EUR
Maximal:
237.68 EUR (20.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.75% (237.68 EUR)
By Equity:
2.56% (29.24 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GER40 74
NAS100 13
US30 7
JPN225 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GER40 125
NAS100 -20
US30 -60
JPN225 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GER40 4.7K
NAS100 -146
US30 -3.4K
JPN225 405
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +92.05 EUR
Worst trade: -67 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +249.31 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.77 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
The EA currently trades the US Tech 100 (NAS100), DOW Jones (US30), the Japanese leading index (JPN225) and the DAX. The EA selects entry points based on MACD, RSI, volume and EMA-200. The maximum risk per trade is 4%, the profit ratio is approx. 2:1, but can change due to trailing or partial sales. Safety mechanisms for sideways phases are also integrated.


No reviews
2025.12.16 19:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MACD Advanced
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
12
95%
95
57%
19%
1.04
0.44
EUR
21%
1:30
Copy

