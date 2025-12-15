- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
41 (70.68%)
Loss Trades:
17 (29.31%)
Best trade:
26.91 USD
Worst trade:
-23.26 USD
Gross Profit:
242.51 USD (24 156 pips)
Gross Loss:
-180.86 USD (18 119 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (31.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.66 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
42.88%
Max deposit load:
0.89%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.36
Long Trades:
27 (46.55%)
Short Trades:
31 (53.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
5.91 USD
Average Loss:
-10.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-31.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.86 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.66 USD
Maximal:
45.18 USD (4.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.31% (45.18 USD)
By Equity:
2.02% (21.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|58
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|62
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.91 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157841
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157842
