Yang Hu

GOLD AND NASDAQ

Yang Hu
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 288 USD per month
growth since 2025 58%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19 489
Profit Trades:
13 893 (71.28%)
Loss Trades:
5 596 (28.71%)
Best trade:
135.89 USD
Worst trade:
-481.90 USD
Gross Profit:
62 123.85 USD (103 754 515 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60 192.99 USD (102 029 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
76 (52.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 422.53 USD (60)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
16.42%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
818
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
9 819 (50.38%)
Short Trades:
9 670 (49.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
4.47 USD
Average Loss:
-10.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
39 (-438.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 266.81 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
-27.66%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
114.39 USD
Maximal:
3 081.53 USD (41.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.10% (2 453.18 USD)
By Equity:
23.78% (1 314.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTECm 16437
XAUUSDm 3052
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTECm 94
XAUUSDm 1.8K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTECm 581K
XAUUSDm 1.1M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +135.89 USD
Worst trade: -482 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 60
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -438.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This EA trades NAS100 and XAUUSD with small fixed lot sizes. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Trend + volatility filters aim for steady day-to-day
No reviews
2025.12.23 17:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 13:38
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 10:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 09:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 150 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 15:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.14 15:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
