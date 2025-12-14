- Growth
Trades:
19 489
Profit Trades:
13 893 (71.28%)
Loss Trades:
5 596 (28.71%)
Best trade:
135.89 USD
Worst trade:
-481.90 USD
Gross Profit:
62 123.85 USD (103 754 515 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60 192.99 USD (102 029 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
76 (52.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 422.53 USD (60)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
16.42%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
818
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
9 819 (50.38%)
Short Trades:
9 670 (49.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
4.47 USD
Average Loss:
-10.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
39 (-438.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 266.81 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
-27.66%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
114.39 USD
Maximal:
3 081.53 USD (41.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.10% (2 453.18 USD)
By Equity:
23.78% (1 314.03 USD)
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +135.89 USD
Worst trade: -482 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 60
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -438.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This EA trades NAS100 and XAUUSD with small fixed lot sizes. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Trend + volatility filters aim for steady day-to-day
