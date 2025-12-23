SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Chaos gold
Zu Qin Hu

Chaos gold

Zu Qin Hu
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 175 USD per month
growth since 2025 141%
FxPro.com-Real08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
430
Profit Trades:
302 (70.23%)
Loss Trades:
128 (29.77%)
Best trade:
667.26 USD
Worst trade:
-2 070.45 USD
Gross Profit:
10 361.28 USD (369 726 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 197.10 USD (213 149 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (492.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 187.11 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.20%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
286 (66.51%)
Short Trades:
144 (33.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
5.03 USD
Average Profit:
34.31 USD
Average Loss:
-64.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-49.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 070.45 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.60%
Annual Forecast:
80.04%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
280.14 USD
Maximal:
3 045.32 USD (71.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.67% (3 045.32 USD)
By Equity:
5.65% (126.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 184
WTI 81
SILVER 73
EURUSD 44
USDJPY 28
AUDNZD 9
GBPUSD 5
#USSPX500 3
#ChinaA50 2
#Euro50 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 2.3K
WTI -522
SILVER -26
EURUSD 237
USDJPY 112
AUDNZD -7
GBPUSD 76
#USSPX500 0
#ChinaA50 0
#Euro50 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 160K
WTI -3.4K
SILVER 2K
EURUSD 2.7K
USDJPY 2.1K
AUDNZD 75
GBPUSD 1.3K
#USSPX500 -2.6K
#ChinaA50 -7.8K
#Euro50 3.1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +667.26 USD
Worst trade: -2 070 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +492.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro.com-Real08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-12
7.53 × 15
FxPro.com-Real01
11.20 × 10
深耕行业十余年，洞悉成交量运行规律，精通技术形态分析体系。
No reviews
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 05:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.48% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 05:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.14 09:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 09:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 09:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
