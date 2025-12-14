SignalsSections
Anh Tuan Bui

All Quantum

Anh Tuan Bui
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
170 (84.15%)
Loss Trades:
32 (15.84%)
Best trade:
431.29 USD
Worst trade:
-154.28 USD
Gross Profit:
3 388.47 USD (1 965 245 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 044.33 USD (1 573 440 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (466.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
902.64 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.80%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.73
Long Trades:
146 (72.28%)
Short Trades:
56 (27.72%)
Profit Factor:
3.24
Expected Payoff:
11.60 USD
Average Profit:
19.93 USD
Average Loss:
-32.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-216.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-216.86 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
31.49%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.34 USD
Maximal:
218.51 USD (5.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.90% (59.53 USD)
By Equity:
26.92% (2 447.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 65
XAUUSD 64
AUDUSD 29
BTCUSD 24
EURUSD 8
XTIUSD 7
USDCAD 4
EURAUD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 343
XAUUSD 713
AUDUSD 411
BTCUSD 353
EURUSD 17
XTIUSD 504
USDCAD 7
EURAUD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 6.2K
XAUUSD 10K
AUDUSD 723
BTCUSD 374K
EURUSD 438
XTIUSD -82
USDCAD 211
EURAUD 117
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +431.29 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +466.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -216.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.18 × 11
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.40 × 158
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
145 more...
No reviews
2025.12.14 05:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
