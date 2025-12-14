- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
170 (84.15%)
Loss Trades:
32 (15.84%)
Best trade:
431.29 USD
Worst trade:
-154.28 USD
Gross Profit:
3 388.47 USD (1 965 245 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 044.33 USD (1 573 440 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (466.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
902.64 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.80%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.73
Long Trades:
146 (72.28%)
Short Trades:
56 (27.72%)
Profit Factor:
3.24
Expected Payoff:
11.60 USD
Average Profit:
19.93 USD
Average Loss:
-32.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-216.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-216.86 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
31.49%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.34 USD
Maximal:
218.51 USD (5.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.90% (59.53 USD)
By Equity:
26.92% (2 447.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|65
|XAUUSD
|64
|AUDUSD
|29
|BTCUSD
|24
|EURUSD
|8
|XTIUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|4
|EURAUD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|343
|XAUUSD
|713
|AUDUSD
|411
|BTCUSD
|353
|EURUSD
|17
|XTIUSD
|504
|USDCAD
|7
|EURAUD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|6.2K
|XAUUSD
|10K
|AUDUSD
|723
|BTCUSD
|374K
|EURUSD
|438
|XTIUSD
|-82
|USDCAD
|211
|EURAUD
|117
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +431.29 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +466.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -216.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.18 × 11
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.40 × 158
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
