Andrey Azatskiy

Daily

Andrey Azatskiy
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
13 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Best trade:
198.58 RUB
Worst trade:
-241.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
1 579.23 RUB (1 319 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 752.29 RUB (1 473 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (369.17 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
369.17 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
34.08%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
17 (62.96%)
Short Trades:
10 (37.04%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-6.41 RUB
Average Profit:
121.48 RUB
Average Loss:
-125.16 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-363.20 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-441.42 RUB (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.76%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
291.42 RUB
Maximal:
522.73 RUB (7.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.87% (522.73 RUB)
By Equity:
1.74% (111.62 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GZZ5 11
RMZ5 7
RMH6 6
GZH6 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GZZ5 4
RMZ5 2
RMH6 -3
GZH6 -6
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GZZ5 230
RMZ5 70
RMH6 -120
GZH6 -334
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +198.58 RUB
Worst trade: -241 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +369.17 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -363.20 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Интрадейные позиции, работает в течении одного дня по основа-полагающему тренду.
No reviews
2025.12.30 10:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 18:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.13 18:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
