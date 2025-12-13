- Growth
- Portfolio Value
- Equity
- Portfolio
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
13 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Best trade:
198.58 RUB
Worst trade:
-241.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
1 579.23 RUB (1 319 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 752.29 RUB (1 473 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (369.17 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
369.17 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
34.08%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
17 (62.96%)
Short Trades:
10 (37.04%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-6.41 RUB
Average Profit:
121.48 RUB
Average Loss:
-125.16 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-363.20 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-441.42 RUB (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.76%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
291.42 RUB
Maximal:
522.73 RUB (7.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.87% (522.73 RUB)
By Equity:
1.74% (111.62 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GZZ5
|11
|RMZ5
|7
|RMH6
|6
|GZH6
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GZZ5
|4
|RMZ5
|2
|RMH6
|-3
|GZH6
|-6
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GZZ5
|230
|RMZ5
|70
|RMH6
|-120
|GZH6
|-334
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +198.58 RUB
Worst trade: -241 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +369.17 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -363.20 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Интрадейные позиции, работает в течении одного дня по основа-полагающему тренду.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
6.1K
RUB
RUB
5
88%
27
48%
34%
0.90
-6.41
RUB
RUB
8%
1:1