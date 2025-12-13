- Growth
Trades:
572
Profit Trades:
345 (60.31%)
Loss Trades:
227 (39.69%)
Best trade:
1.77 USD
Worst trade:
-6.10 USD
Gross Profit:
64.78 USD (631 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.80 USD (329 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (7.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.47 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.71
Long Trades:
380 (66.43%)
Short Trades:
192 (33.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
0.19 USD
Average Loss:
-0.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-4.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.86 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
24.96%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.64 USD (11.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.11% (14.64 USD)
By Equity:
0.01% (0.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US100
|476
|US30
|85
|US500
|10
|EURUSD.r
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US100
|25
|US30
|0
|US500
|0
|EURUSD.r
|0
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US100
|298K
|US30
|2.7K
|US500
|1.3K
|EURUSD.r
|-9
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.77 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
El Stream Deck EA es usado para abrir operaciones con alta rapidez y precision
No reviews
