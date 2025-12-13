SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / FPM Stream Deck EA
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez

FPM Stream Deck EA

Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
572
Profit Trades:
345 (60.31%)
Loss Trades:
227 (39.69%)
Best trade:
1.77 USD
Worst trade:
-6.10 USD
Gross Profit:
64.78 USD (631 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.80 USD (329 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (7.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.47 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.71
Long Trades:
380 (66.43%)
Short Trades:
192 (33.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
0.19 USD
Average Loss:
-0.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-4.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.86 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
24.96%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.64 USD (11.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.11% (14.64 USD)
By Equity:
0.01% (0.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100 476
US30 85
US500 10
EURUSD.r 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100 25
US30 0
US500 0
EURUSD.r 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100 298K
US30 2.7K
US500 1.3K
EURUSD.r -9
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.77 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
El Stream Deck EA es usado para abrir operaciones con alta rapidez y precision
No reviews
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.13 14:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.13 14:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.13 14:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FPM Stream Deck EA
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
129
USD
4
94%
572
60%
0%
1.62
0.04
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.