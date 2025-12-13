- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
53 (71.62%)
Loss Trades:
21 (28.38%)
Best trade:
52.24 USD
Worst trade:
-29.23 USD
Gross Profit:
730.21 USD (229 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-189.59 USD (147 337 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (154.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
154.37 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
67.63%
Max deposit load:
5.03%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.11
Long Trades:
39 (52.70%)
Short Trades:
35 (47.30%)
Profit Factor:
3.85
Expected Payoff:
7.31 USD
Average Profit:
13.78 USD
Average Loss:
-9.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.46 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
76.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.55 USD
Maximal:
44.65 USD (6.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.87% (44.65 USD)
By Equity:
3.29% (33.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|51
|BTCUSD
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|463
|BTCUSD
|0
|EURCAD
|15
|USDCAD
|-2
|EURAUD
|4
|XAGUSD
|54
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPAUD
|2
|AUDUSD
|-11
|GBPUSD
|-6
|EURCHF
|8
|AUDCAD
|5
|GBPCHF
|-1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|BTCUSD
|38K
|EURCAD
|745
|USDCAD
|-247
|EURAUD
|222
|XAGUSD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|297
|GBPAUD
|140
|AUDUSD
|-355
|GBPUSD
|-164
|EURCHF
|245
|AUDCAD
|241
|GBPCHF
|-53
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52.24 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +154.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.18 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.34 × 76
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.40 × 197
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 235
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.76 × 8310
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.78 × 5666
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.87 × 945
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 771
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
104%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
5
0%
74
71%
68%
3.85
7.31
USD
USD
7%
1:500