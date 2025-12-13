SignalsSections
Xiaopo Li

Xixi123

Xiaopo Li
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 104%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
53 (71.62%)
Loss Trades:
21 (28.38%)
Best trade:
52.24 USD
Worst trade:
-29.23 USD
Gross Profit:
730.21 USD (229 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-189.59 USD (147 337 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (154.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
154.37 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
67.63%
Max deposit load:
5.03%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.11
Long Trades:
39 (52.70%)
Short Trades:
35 (47.30%)
Profit Factor:
3.85
Expected Payoff:
7.31 USD
Average Profit:
13.78 USD
Average Loss:
-9.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.46 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
76.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.55 USD
Maximal:
44.65 USD (6.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.87% (44.65 USD)
By Equity:
3.29% (33.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 51
BTCUSD 5
EURCAD 4
USDCAD 3
EURAUD 2
XAGUSD 2
EURUSD 1
GBPAUD 1
AUDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
GBPCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 463
BTCUSD 0
EURCAD 15
USDCAD -2
EURAUD 4
XAGUSD 54
EURUSD 9
GBPAUD 2
AUDUSD -11
GBPUSD -6
EURCHF 8
AUDCAD 5
GBPCHF -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 42K
BTCUSD 38K
EURCAD 745
USDCAD -247
EURAUD 222
XAGUSD 1.5K
EURUSD 297
GBPAUD 140
AUDUSD -355
GBPUSD -164
EURCHF 245
AUDCAD 241
GBPCHF -53
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.24 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +154.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.18 × 11
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
Earnex-Trade
0.34 × 76
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.40 × 197
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 235
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.76 × 8310
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.78 × 5666
Exness-MT5Real8
0.87 × 945
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 771
153 more...
No reviews
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 07:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 07:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 11:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
