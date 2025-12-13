SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TWO in ONE FX
Ali Aram Tahir Tahir

TWO in ONE FX

Ali Aram Tahir Tahir
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
346
Profit Trades:
259 (74.85%)
Loss Trades:
87 (25.14%)
Best trade:
60.26 USD
Worst trade:
-26.45 USD
Gross Profit:
1 103.74 USD (57 449 pips)
Gross Loss:
-668.39 USD (32 927 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (65.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.98 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.64%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.23
Long Trades:
194 (56.07%)
Short Trades:
152 (43.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
4.26 USD
Average Loss:
-7.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-64.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.69 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
11.21%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.02 USD
Maximal:
83.29 USD (4.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.08% (83.29 USD)
By Equity:
10.63% (189.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 92
USDCHF 88
EURUSD 80
GBPAUD 40
GBPJPY 25
EURGBP 9
NZDUSD 5
USDJPY 5
USDCAD 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 184
USDCHF 108
EURUSD 29
GBPAUD 18
GBPJPY 5
EURGBP 1
NZDUSD 4
USDJPY 56
USDCAD 29
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDCHF 2.3K
EURUSD 5.1K
GBPAUD 3.4K
GBPJPY 479
EURGBP 94
NZDUSD 278
USDJPY 1.6K
USDCAD 992
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.26 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
0.00 × 4
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.22 × 9
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1712
FBS-Real-2
2.91 × 615
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
6 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.14 08:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.12.13 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TWO in ONE FX
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
10
93%
346
74%
100%
1.65
1.26
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.