- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
346
Profit Trades:
259 (74.85%)
Loss Trades:
87 (25.14%)
Best trade:
60.26 USD
Worst trade:
-26.45 USD
Gross Profit:
1 103.74 USD (57 449 pips)
Gross Loss:
-668.39 USD (32 927 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (65.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.98 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.64%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.23
Long Trades:
194 (56.07%)
Short Trades:
152 (43.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
4.26 USD
Average Loss:
-7.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-64.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.69 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
11.21%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.02 USD
Maximal:
83.29 USD (4.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.08% (83.29 USD)
By Equity:
10.63% (189.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|92
|USDCHF
|88
|EURUSD
|80
|GBPAUD
|40
|GBPJPY
|25
|EURGBP
|9
|NZDUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|2
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|184
|USDCHF
|108
|EURUSD
|29
|GBPAUD
|18
|GBPJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|1
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|56
|USDCAD
|29
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|USDCHF
|2.3K
|EURUSD
|5.1K
|GBPAUD
|3.4K
|GBPJPY
|479
|EURGBP
|94
|NZDUSD
|278
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|USDCAD
|992
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|0.00 × 4
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.22 × 9
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1712
|
FBS-Real-2
|2.91 × 615
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|5.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
ZAIXLtd-Live
|5.40 × 532
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|6.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
