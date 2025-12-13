SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AUDCAD low risk
Tri Nam Kieu

AUDCAD low risk

Tri Nam Kieu
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
61 (74.39%)
Loss Trades:
21 (25.61%)
Best trade:
87.53 USD
Worst trade:
-27.55 USD
Gross Profit:
819.18 USD (28 510 pips)
Gross Loss:
-193.75 USD (6 976 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (167.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
167.18 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
93.01%
Max deposit load:
1.77%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
12.10
Long Trades:
40 (48.78%)
Short Trades:
42 (51.22%)
Profit Factor:
4.23
Expected Payoff:
7.63 USD
Average Profit:
13.43 USD
Average Loss:
-9.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.37 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.14%
Annual Forecast:
1.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
51.68 USD (0.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.51% (51.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.26% (25.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 626
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.53 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +167.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 8
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.53 × 295
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.22 × 542
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 333
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.97 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.07 × 311
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.23 × 254
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 more...
No reviews
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 01:41
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AUDCAD low risk
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
43
100%
82
74%
93%
4.22
7.63
USD
1%
1:30
Copy

