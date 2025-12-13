- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
61 (74.39%)
Loss Trades:
21 (25.61%)
Best trade:
87.53 USD
Worst trade:
-27.55 USD
Gross Profit:
819.18 USD (28 510 pips)
Gross Loss:
-193.75 USD (6 976 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (167.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
167.18 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
93.01%
Max deposit load:
1.77%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
12.10
Long Trades:
40 (48.78%)
Short Trades:
42 (51.22%)
Profit Factor:
4.23
Expected Payoff:
7.63 USD
Average Profit:
13.43 USD
Average Loss:
-9.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.37 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.14%
Annual Forecast:
1.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
51.68 USD (0.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.51% (51.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.26% (25.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|626
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|22K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 8
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.53 × 295
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.22 × 542
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.10 × 333
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.97 × 30
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.07 × 311
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.24 × 71
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.23 × 254
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.06 × 67
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
43
100%
82
74%
93%
4.22
7.63
USD
USD
1%
1:30