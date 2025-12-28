- Growth
Trades:
11 419
Profit Trades:
7 609 (66.63%)
Loss Trades:
3 810 (33.37%)
Best trade:
7 150.88 USD
Worst trade:
-2 930.94 USD
Gross Profit:
256 596.12 USD (5 073 295 pips)
Gross Loss:
-87 467.82 USD (2 069 238 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
334 (6 803.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31 760.71 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.01
Long Trades:
5 974 (52.32%)
Short Trades:
5 445 (47.68%)
Profit Factor:
2.93
Expected Payoff:
14.81 USD
Average Profit:
33.72 USD
Average Loss:
-22.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
124 (-3 921.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 929.19 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
0.15%
Annual Forecast:
1.84%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
399.42 USD
Maximal:
12 068.65 USD (10.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.24% (12 068.65 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11382
|EURUSD
|32
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDMXN
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|169K
|EURUSD
|-250
|GBPJPY
|-76
|USDMXN
|0
|CHFJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|-4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3M
|EURUSD
|-993
|GBPJPY
|-224
|USDMXN
|-597
|CHFJPY
|103
|GBPUSD
|-97
|AUDUSD
|-4
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
