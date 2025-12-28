SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Irukito
Ruben Casado Martin

Irukito

Ruben Casado Martin
0 reviews
89 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 169%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 419
Profit Trades:
7 609 (66.63%)
Loss Trades:
3 810 (33.37%)
Best trade:
7 150.88 USD
Worst trade:
-2 930.94 USD
Gross Profit:
256 596.12 USD (5 073 295 pips)
Gross Loss:
-87 467.82 USD (2 069 238 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
334 (6 803.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31 760.71 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.01
Long Trades:
5 974 (52.32%)
Short Trades:
5 445 (47.68%)
Profit Factor:
2.93
Expected Payoff:
14.81 USD
Average Profit:
33.72 USD
Average Loss:
-22.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
124 (-3 921.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 929.19 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
0.15%
Annual Forecast:
1.84%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
399.42 USD
Maximal:
12 068.65 USD (10.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.24% (12 068.65 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11382
EURUSD 32
GBPJPY 1
USDMXN 1
CHFJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 169K
EURUSD -250
GBPJPY -76
USDMXN 0
CHFJPY 6
GBPUSD -1
AUDUSD -4
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3M
EURUSD -993
GBPJPY -224
USDMXN -597
CHFJPY 103
GBPUSD -97
AUDUSD -4
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 150.88 USD
Worst trade: -2 931 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 803.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 921.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.28 23:08
80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.03% of days out of 620 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.28 22:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.28 22:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register