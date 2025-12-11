- Growth
Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
216 (75.26%)
Loss Trades:
71 (24.74%)
Best trade:
14.45 USD
Worst trade:
-16.20 USD
Gross Profit:
551.46 USD (45 561 pips)
Gross Loss:
-213.85 USD (16 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (39.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.68 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
1.21%
Max deposit load:
18.76%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.77
Long Trades:
276 (96.17%)
Short Trades:
11 (3.83%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
2.55 USD
Average Loss:
-3.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-26.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.39 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.72%
Annual Forecast:
227.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
26.43 USD (12.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.23% (26.51 USD)
By Equity:
2.32% (12.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|287
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|338
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.45 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
247%
0
0
USD
USD
538
USD
USD
18
100%
287
75%
1%
2.57
1.18
USD
USD
7%
1:500