Suk Kwan Lenna Heung

Goldenmix F

Suk Kwan Lenna Heung
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 107%
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
462
Profit Trades:
297 (64.28%)
Loss Trades:
165 (35.71%)
Best trade:
51.94 USD
Worst trade:
-18.33 USD
Gross Profit:
2 070.66 USD (142 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-998.78 USD (100 918 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (60.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.96 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
98.84%
Max deposit load:
4.12%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
19.28
Long Trades:
230 (49.78%)
Short Trades:
232 (50.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
2.32 USD
Average Profit:
6.97 USD
Average Loss:
-6.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-17.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.27 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.27%
Annual Forecast:
136.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
55.59 USD (2.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.23% (46.27 USD)
By Equity:
7.17% (143.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 50
EURAUD 47
CADJPY 41
EURJPY 40
AUDJPY 38
NZDJPY 30
EURCAD 29
USDCHF 27
USDCAD 23
AUDNZD 22
AUDCAD 18
NZDUSD 17
CADCHF 15
AUDUSD 15
AUDCHF 14
NZDCAD 14
NZDCHF 13
EURCHF 9
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 127
EURAUD 105
CADJPY 108
EURJPY 94
AUDJPY 110
NZDJPY 43
EURCAD 69
USDCHF 66
USDCAD 30
AUDNZD 39
AUDCAD 43
NZDUSD 47
CADCHF 29
AUDUSD 35
AUDCHF 32
NZDCAD 33
NZDCHF 37
EURCHF 27
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD 6.5K
EURAUD 2.6K
CADJPY 8.5K
EURJPY 5.2K
AUDJPY 3.2K
NZDJPY -6.5K
EURCAD 5K
USDCHF 3.7K
USDCAD 2.7K
AUDNZD -206
AUDCAD 2.4K
NZDUSD 2.1K
CADCHF 1.6K
AUDUSD 2.2K
AUDCHF 1.5K
NZDCAD 2.5K
NZDCHF -172
EURCHF -336
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.94 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.00 USD

No reviews
