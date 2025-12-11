SignalsSections
Essex Varnado

Valence Scythe V1

Essex Varnado
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -59%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
390
Profit Trades:
121 (31.02%)
Loss Trades:
269 (68.97%)
Best trade:
3.26 USD
Worst trade:
-4.44 USD
Gross Profit:
102.10 USD (11 793 pips)
Gross Loss:
-214.08 USD (24 910 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (6.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.05 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
19.63%
Max deposit load:
91.14%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
215 (55.13%)
Short Trades:
175 (44.87%)
Profit Factor:
0.48
Expected Payoff:
-0.29 USD
Average Profit:
0.84 USD
Average Loss:
-0.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-8.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.96 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-2.67%
Annual Forecast:
-32.34%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
113.58 USD
Maximal:
113.58 USD (59.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.45% (113.58 USD)
By Equity:
4.26% (3.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 75
EURUSD 66
USDCAD 54
USDCHF 45
AUDUSD 40
EURJPY 37
NZDUSD 27
EURAUD 24
AUDJPY 15
AUDNZD 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -15
EURUSD -17
USDCAD -27
USDCHF -21
AUDUSD 0
EURJPY -5
NZDUSD -13
EURAUD -8
AUDJPY -4
AUDNZD -2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -2.2K
EURUSD -1.4K
USDCAD -3.7K
USDCHF -1.6K
AUDUSD -16
EURJPY -761
NZDUSD -1.3K
EURAUD -1.3K
AUDJPY -597
AUDNZD -366
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.26 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 4
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 95
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 5
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 5
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 15
PepperstoneUK-Demo03
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 9
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 6
QtradeFX-Live2
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 3
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.02 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.04 × 240
SmartMarketSolutions-Live
0.05 × 20
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
240 more...
No reviews
2025.12.11 14:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
