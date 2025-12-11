- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
390
Profit Trades:
121 (31.02%)
Loss Trades:
269 (68.97%)
Best trade:
3.26 USD
Worst trade:
-4.44 USD
Gross Profit:
102.10 USD (11 793 pips)
Gross Loss:
-214.08 USD (24 910 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (6.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.05 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
19.63%
Max deposit load:
91.14%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
215 (55.13%)
Short Trades:
175 (44.87%)
Profit Factor:
0.48
Expected Payoff:
-0.29 USD
Average Profit:
0.84 USD
Average Loss:
-0.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-8.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.96 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-2.67%
Annual Forecast:
-32.34%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
113.58 USD
Maximal:
113.58 USD (59.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.45% (113.58 USD)
By Equity:
4.26% (3.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|75
|EURUSD
|66
|USDCAD
|54
|USDCHF
|45
|AUDUSD
|40
|EURJPY
|37
|NZDUSD
|27
|EURAUD
|24
|AUDJPY
|15
|AUDNZD
|7
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-15
|EURUSD
|-17
|USDCAD
|-27
|USDCHF
|-21
|AUDUSD
|0
|EURJPY
|-5
|NZDUSD
|-13
|EURAUD
|-8
|AUDJPY
|-4
|AUDNZD
|-2
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-2.2K
|EURUSD
|-1.4K
|USDCAD
|-3.7K
|USDCHF
|-1.6K
|AUDUSD
|-16
|EURJPY
|-761
|NZDUSD
|-1.3K
|EURAUD
|-1.3K
|AUDJPY
|-597
|AUDNZD
|-366
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.26 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|0.00 × 4
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 95
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 5
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 5
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 15
|
PepperstoneUK-Demo03
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 9
|
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
QtradeFX-Live2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
OANDA-v20 Live-3
|0.00 × 3
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.02 × 60
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.02 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.04 × 240
|
SmartMarketSolutions-Live
|0.05 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.06 × 85
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-59%
0
0
USD
USD
78
USD
USD
16
97%
390
31%
20%
0.47
-0.29
USD
USD
59%
1:50