Ho Ben Herbert Law

Bluberry live SMC 003

Ho Ben Herbert Law
0 reviews
109 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2023 -8%
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
793
Profit Trades:
529 (66.70%)
Loss Trades:
264 (33.29%)
Best trade:
135.08 USD
Worst trade:
-212.47 USD
Gross Profit:
4 591.68 USD (152 811 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 843.32 USD (156 466 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (246.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
467.51 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
97.81%
Max deposit load:
49.49%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
448 (56.49%)
Short Trades:
345 (43.51%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.32 USD
Average Profit:
8.68 USD
Average Loss:
-18.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-221.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-570.00 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
42.98%
Annual Forecast:
521.46%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
745.89 USD
Maximal:
1 145.16 USD (102.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.96% (957.85 USD)
By Equity:
65.94% (469.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 220
EURUSD.i 105
AUDUSD.i 100
NZDUSD.i 96
GBPUSD.i 91
GBPCHF.i 76
USDCAD.i 51
GBPAUD.i 28
GBPJPY.i 17
USDCHF.i 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i 258
EURUSD.i -246
AUDUSD.i -163
NZDUSD.i -68
GBPUSD.i 25
GBPCHF.i 87
USDCAD.i 187
GBPAUD.i -368
GBPJPY.i -4
USDCHF.i 39
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 5.3K
EURUSD.i -5K
AUDUSD.i -2.4K
NZDUSD.i -1.6K
GBPUSD.i -892
GBPCHF.i 1.1K
USDCAD.i 7.5K
GBPAUD.i -8.7K
GBPJPY.i 102
USDCHF.i 1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +135.08 USD
Worst trade: -212 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +246.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -221.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.02 08:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 07:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 12:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 08:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 15:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 07:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 10:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 99 days. This comprises 13.43% of days out of the 737 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 10:28
80% of trades performed within 34 days. This comprises 4.61% of days out of the 737 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 10:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
