Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
Trades:
912
Profit Trades:
893 (97.91%)
Loss Trades:
19 (2.08%)
Best trade:
195.60 USD
Worst trade:
-792.55 USD
Gross Profit:
3 534.80 USD (552 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 672.84 USD (990 375 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
254 (845.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
845.15 USD (254)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.65%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.49
Long Trades:
911 (99.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
3.96 USD
Average Loss:
-140.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 752.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 752.98 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
20.76%
Annual Forecast:
251.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
1 753.00 USD (75.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.82% (1 753.26 USD)
By Equity:
33.69% (351.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|409
|DE30
|129
|XTIUSD
|83
|US100
|67
|EURJPY
|51
|EURGBP
|37
|EURUSD
|28
|US30
|27
|USDCHF
|24
|USDJPY
|17
|XAGUSD
|15
|USDCAD
|12
|GBPUSD
|5
|HK50
|4
|UK100
|3
|AUDCAD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|DE30
|-268
|XTIUSD
|-518
|US100
|182
|EURJPY
|49
|EURGBP
|39
|EURUSD
|119
|US30
|-727
|USDCHF
|-58
|USDJPY
|53
|XAGUSD
|111
|USDCAD
|73
|GBPUSD
|11
|HK50
|26
|UK100
|4
|AUDCAD
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|92K
|DE30
|197K
|XTIUSD
|-1.1K
|US100
|67K
|EURJPY
|2.4K
|EURGBP
|659
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|US30
|-804K
|USDCHF
|-2.2K
|USDJPY
|3K
|XAGUSD
|730
|USDCAD
|2.7K
|GBPUSD
|452
|HK50
|138
|UK100
|868
|AUDCAD
|87
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +195.60 USD
Worst trade: -793 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 254
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +845.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 752.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
