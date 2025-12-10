SignalsSections
Henokh Arief

Hen7159

Henokh Arief
0 reviews
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -18%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
912
Profit Trades:
893 (97.91%)
Loss Trades:
19 (2.08%)
Best trade:
195.60 USD
Worst trade:
-792.55 USD
Gross Profit:
3 534.80 USD (552 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 672.84 USD (990 375 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
254 (845.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
845.15 USD (254)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.65%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.49
Long Trades:
911 (99.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
3.96 USD
Average Loss:
-140.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 752.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 752.98 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
20.76%
Annual Forecast:
251.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
1 753.00 USD (75.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.82% (1 753.26 USD)
By Equity:
33.69% (351.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 409
DE30 129
XTIUSD 83
US100 67
EURJPY 51
EURGBP 37
EURUSD 28
US30 27
USDCHF 24
USDJPY 17
XAGUSD 15
USDCAD 12
GBPUSD 5
HK50 4
UK100 3
AUDCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
DE30 -268
XTIUSD -518
US100 182
EURJPY 49
EURGBP 39
EURUSD 119
US30 -727
USDCHF -58
USDJPY 53
XAGUSD 111
USDCAD 73
GBPUSD 11
HK50 26
UK100 4
AUDCAD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 92K
DE30 197K
XTIUSD -1.1K
US100 67K
EURJPY 2.4K
EURGBP 659
EURUSD 1.7K
US30 -804K
USDCHF -2.2K
USDJPY 3K
XAGUSD 730
USDCAD 2.7K
GBPUSD 452
HK50 138
UK100 868
AUDCAD 87
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +195.60 USD
Worst trade: -793 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 254
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +845.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 752.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
RoboForex-Pro
11.50 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.18 05:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 02:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 01:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 10:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
