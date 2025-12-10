SignalsSections
Henokh Arief

Hen945

Henokh Arief
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
349%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
511
Profit Trades:
508 (99.41%)
Loss Trades:
3 (0.59%)
Best trade:
21.24 USD
Worst trade:
-1.82 USD
Gross Profit:
1 019.50 USD (1 771 743 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.30 USD (1 641 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
305 (723.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
723.02 USD (305)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.93
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.27%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
558.90
Long Trades:
505 (98.83%)
Short Trades:
6 (1.17%)
Profit Factor:
443.26
Expected Payoff:
1.99 USD
Average Profit:
2.01 USD
Average Loss:
-0.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.82 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.97%
Annual Forecast:
72.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.82 USD (0.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.29% (1.82 USD)
By Equity:
40.33% (411.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE30 209
XAUUSD 188
BTCUSD 62
USOIL 17
USTEC 11
EURUSD 8
US30 5
GBPUSD 3
AUDUSD 2
UK100 2
AUDCAD 1
GBPCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE30 288
XAUUSD 456
BTCUSD 126
USOIL 35
USTEC 39
EURUSD 46
US30 13
GBPUSD 2
AUDUSD 2
UK100 7
AUDCAD 0
GBPCAD 1
NZDJPY 0
USDCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE30 26K
XAUUSD 446K
BTCUSD 1.3M
USOIL 2.3K
USTEC 28K
EURUSD 417
US30 1.1K
GBPUSD 236
AUDUSD 78
UK100 1.1K
AUDCAD 6
GBPCAD 93
NZDJPY 21
USDCAD 103
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.24 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 305
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +723.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 42
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
Exness-MT5Real3
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
17.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
No reviews
2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 11:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 09:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.20 12:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.16 08:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 13:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 03:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 12:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 10:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 10:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 26 days
