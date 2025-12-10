- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
511
Profit Trades:
508 (99.41%)
Loss Trades:
3 (0.59%)
Best trade:
21.24 USD
Worst trade:
-1.82 USD
Gross Profit:
1 019.50 USD (1 771 743 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.30 USD (1 641 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
305 (723.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
723.02 USD (305)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.93
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.27%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
558.90
Long Trades:
505 (98.83%)
Short Trades:
6 (1.17%)
Profit Factor:
443.26
Expected Payoff:
1.99 USD
Average Profit:
2.01 USD
Average Loss:
-0.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.82 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.97%
Annual Forecast:
72.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.82 USD (0.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.29% (1.82 USD)
By Equity:
40.33% (411.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DE30
|209
|XAUUSD
|188
|BTCUSD
|62
|USOIL
|17
|USTEC
|11
|EURUSD
|8
|US30
|5
|GBPUSD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|UK100
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE30
|288
|XAUUSD
|456
|BTCUSD
|126
|USOIL
|35
|USTEC
|39
|EURUSD
|46
|US30
|13
|GBPUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|UK100
|7
|AUDCAD
|0
|GBPCAD
|1
|NZDJPY
|0
|USDCAD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE30
|26K
|XAUUSD
|446K
|BTCUSD
|1.3M
|USOIL
|2.3K
|USTEC
|28K
|EURUSD
|417
|US30
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|236
|AUDUSD
|78
|UK100
|1.1K
|AUDCAD
|6
|GBPCAD
|93
|NZDJPY
|21
|USDCAD
|103
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 42
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.83 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.54 × 218
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|6.50 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|17.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|23.20 × 40
No reviews