Henokh Arief

Hen970

Henokh Arief
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 70%
Exness-MT5Real39
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
154
Profit Trades:
154 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
11.40 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
443.81 USD (697 343 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
154 (443.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
443.81 USD (154)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.33
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.97%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
154 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.88 USD
Average Profit:
2.88 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
18.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
18.21% (146.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
BTCUSD 27
DE30 15
USTEC 12
EURUSD 11
USOIL 4
UK100 2
US30 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 231
BTCUSD 50
DE30 44
USTEC 39
EURUSD 52
USOIL 17
UK100 4
US30 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 231K
BTCUSD 430K
DE30 2.4K
USTEC 31K
EURUSD 508
USOIL 745
UK100 603
US30 604
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.40 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 154
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +443.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.20 12:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.19 14:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 22:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.11 22:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 09:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.10 09:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 09:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 12 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hen970
35 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
800
USD
11
0%
154
100%
100%
n/a
2.88
USD
18%
1:500
