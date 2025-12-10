SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XM137
Henokh Arief

XM137

Henokh Arief
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 279%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
358
Profit Trades:
358 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
18.29 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
934.56 USD (748 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
358 (934.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
934.56 USD (358)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.32%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
358 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.61 USD
Average Profit:
2.61 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
77.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
59.71% (405.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 315
BTCUSD# 19
GER40Cash 10
US100Cash 10
EURUSD# 3
OILCash 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 821
BTCUSD# 64
GER40Cash 15
US100Cash 18
EURUSD# 6
OILCash 11
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 81K
BTCUSD# 637K
GER40Cash 13K
US100Cash 18K
EURUSD# 113
OILCash 53
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.29 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 358
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +934.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.06 04:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 13:59
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 08:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 13:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 14:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 11:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 07:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 06:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 05:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 04:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 04:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 16:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XM137
35 USD per month
279%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
11
0%
358
100%
100%
n/a
2.61
USD
60%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.