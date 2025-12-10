- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
105
Profit Trades:
96 (91.42%)
Loss Trades:
9 (8.57%)
Best trade:
6.79 USD
Worst trade:
-2.29 USD
Gross Profit:
98.83 USD (9 050 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.23 USD (1 067 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (73.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.45 USD (68)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.82
Trading activity:
3.75%
Max deposit load:
23.54%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.59
Long Trades:
45 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
60 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
7.47
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
1.03 USD
Average Loss:
-1.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.13%
Annual Forecast:
219.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
6.30 USD (3.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.60% (6.36 USD)
By Equity:
11.51% (19.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|105
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|86
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.79 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 68
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.07 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 2773
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
199 USD per month
86%
0
0
USD
USD
186
USD
USD
36
100%
105
91%
4%
7.47
0.82
USD
USD
12%
1:500