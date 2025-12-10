SignalsSections
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles

Octotrader AI

Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 199 USD per month
growth since 2025 86%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
105
Profit Trades:
96 (91.42%)
Loss Trades:
9 (8.57%)
Best trade:
6.79 USD
Worst trade:
-2.29 USD
Gross Profit:
98.83 USD (9 050 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.23 USD (1 067 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (73.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.45 USD (68)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.82
Trading activity:
3.75%
Max deposit load:
23.54%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.59
Long Trades:
45 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
60 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
7.47
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
1.03 USD
Average Loss:
-1.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.13%
Annual Forecast:
219.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
6.30 USD (3.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.60% (6.36 USD)
By Equity:
11.51% (19.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 105
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 86
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.07 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 2773
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 294
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 328
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
38 more...
No reviews
2026.01.08 19:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.08 18:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 17:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 06:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 11 days. This comprises 5.19% of days out of the 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 06:25
80% of trades performed within 9 days. This comprises 4.25% of days out of the 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 06:25
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 06:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
