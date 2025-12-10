SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Deeptrader AI
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles

Deeptrader AI

Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 199 USD per month
growth since 2025 76%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
92 (70.22%)
Loss Trades:
39 (29.77%)
Best trade:
17.50 USD
Worst trade:
-8.33 USD
Gross Profit:
149.94 USD (8 167 pips)
Gross Loss:
-74.10 USD (6 619 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (12.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.61 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
30.81%
Max deposit load:
30.11%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.29
Long Trades:
79 (60.31%)
Short Trades:
52 (39.69%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
1.63 USD
Average Loss:
-1.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.33 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.96%
Annual Forecast:
96.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.17 USD
Maximal:
10.41 USD (9.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.83% (10.25 USD)
By Equity:
26.01% (43.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 52
EURUSD 40
GBPCHF 28
USDCAD 11
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 29
EURUSD 25
GBPCHF 15
USDCAD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 429
EURUSD -721
GBPCHF 1.3K
USDCAD 580
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.50 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.10 × 60
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
Exness-MT5Real7
0.41 × 17
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
1.08 × 38
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
RoboForex-ECN
1.29 × 15064
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.31 × 394
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.31 × 361
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
44 more...
No reviews
