Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
92 (70.22%)
Loss Trades:
39 (29.77%)
Best trade:
17.50 USD
Worst trade:
-8.33 USD
Gross Profit:
149.94 USD (8 167 pips)
Gross Loss:
-74.10 USD (6 619 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (12.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.61 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
30.81%
Max deposit load:
30.11%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.29
Long Trades:
79 (60.31%)
Short Trades:
52 (39.69%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
1.63 USD
Average Loss:
-1.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.33 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.96%
Annual Forecast:
96.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.17 USD
Maximal:
10.41 USD (9.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.83% (10.25 USD)
By Equity:
26.01% (43.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|52
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPCHF
|28
|USDCAD
|11
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|29
|EURUSD
|25
|GBPCHF
|15
|USDCAD
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|429
|EURUSD
|-721
|GBPCHF
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|580
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.50 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.10 × 60
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.41 × 17
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
BCS5-Real
|1.08 × 38
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.29 × 15064
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.31 × 394
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.31 × 361
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
No reviews
