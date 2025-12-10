SignalsSections
Truong Ngoc Tuan

Sunrise town

Truong Ngoc Tuan
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -24%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
363
Profit Trades:
152 (41.87%)
Loss Trades:
211 (58.13%)
Best trade:
523.43 USD
Worst trade:
-247.17 USD
Gross Profit:
14 484.82 USD (5 395 055 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 674.84 USD (11 426 602 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (3 026.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 026.60 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.11%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
92
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.64
Long Trades:
335 (92.29%)
Short Trades:
28 (7.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-8.79 USD
Average Profit:
95.29 USD
Average Loss:
-83.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
32 (-2 180.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 180.59 USD (32)
Monthly growth:
-13.78%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 042.58 USD
Maximal:
5 013.41 USD (31.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.15% (5 013.41 USD)
By Equity:
6.34% (886.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 58
US30m 48
USTECm 47
ETHUSDm 46
US500m 38
JP225m 36
UK100m 34
DE30m 23
XAUUSDm 9
AUS200m 6
NFLXm 4
BACm 4
AMZNm 2
GOOGLm 2
HK50m 2
METAm 2
USDJPYm 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm -3.4K
US30m 1.2K
USTECm -280
ETHUSDm -1.3K
US500m 725
JP225m -1.2K
UK100m 768
DE30m 189
XAUUSDm 835
AUS200m -439
NFLXm -191
BACm -147
AMZNm -195
GOOGLm 217
HK50m -19
METAm 58
USDJPYm -59
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm -6.2M
US30m 70K
USTECm -106K
ETHUSDm -204K
US500m 27K
JP225m -107K
UK100m 39K
DE30m 11K
XAUUSDm 496K
AUS200m -27K
NFLXm -1.9K
BACm -448
AMZNm -3.8K
GOOGLm 5.6K
HK50m -106
METAm 6.5K
USDJPYm -706
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +523.43 USD
Worst trade: -247 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 32
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 026.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 180.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.19 16:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.14 12:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 05:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
