Adam Smith and Seth AI Gold MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello

Adam Smith and Seth AI Gold MT5

Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 202%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
356
Profit Trades:
188 (52.80%)
Loss Trades:
168 (47.19%)
Best trade:
60.16 USD
Worst trade:
-63.20 USD
Gross Profit:
2 092.45 USD (116 672 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 509.92 USD (92 074 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (120.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.33 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
72.22%
Max deposit load:
9.18%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
208 (58.43%)
Short Trades:
148 (41.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
11.13 USD
Average Loss:
-8.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-32.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-172.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
31.20%
Annual Forecast:
378.60%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
359.60 USD (36.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.18% (359.60 USD)
By Equity:
2.66% (20.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 335
EURUSD 18
AUDCAD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 578
EURUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 24K
EURUSD 90
AUDCAD 308
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.16 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +120.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.