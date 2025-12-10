SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AltoFollowing2
Michael Ray Wenceslao

AltoFollowing2

Michael Ray Wenceslao
0 reviews
95 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 -21%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
487
Profit Trades:
313 (64.27%)
Loss Trades:
174 (35.73%)
Best trade:
52.22 NZD
Worst trade:
-44.30 NZD
Gross Profit:
2 192.52 NZD (127 585 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 381.30 NZD (140 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (26.59 NZD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.05 NZD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
82.53%
Max deposit load:
15.81%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
222 (45.59%)
Short Trades:
265 (54.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.39 NZD
Average Profit:
7.00 NZD
Average Loss:
-13.69 NZD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-222.34 NZD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-222.34 NZD (22)
Monthly growth:
13.32%
Annual Forecast:
161.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
538.24 NZD
Maximal:
611.80 NZD (66.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.94% (614.08 NZD)
By Equity:
9.70% (53.79 NZD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADp 116
EURCHFp 87
GBPNZDp 71
GBPAUDp 49
UK100 38
NZDCADp 36
EURCADp 30
AUS200 30
XAUUSDp 12
EURUSDp 6
GBPCADp 6
EURGBPp 4
USDCADp 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADp -13
EURCHFp -36
GBPNZDp 19
GBPAUDp -75
UK100 92
NZDCADp -17
EURCADp -21
AUS200 -31
XAUUSDp -43
EURUSDp 21
GBPCADp 1
EURGBPp 3
USDCADp -49
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADp -8
EURCHFp -2K
GBPNZDp -854
GBPAUDp -2.7K
UK100 5.2K
NZDCADp -286
EURCADp -5.6K
AUS200 -3.2K
XAUUSDp -2.8K
EURUSDp 608
GBPCADp 430
EURGBPp 192
USDCADp -1.5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.22 NZD
Worst trade: -44 NZD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.59 NZD
Maximal consecutive loss: -222.34 NZD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.10 03:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AltoFollowing2
999 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
586
NZD
95
0%
487
64%
83%
0.92
-0.39
NZD
67%
1:200
