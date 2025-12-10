SignalsSections
Michael Ray Wenceslao

AltoFollowing1

Michael Ray Wenceslao
0 reviews
Reliability
106 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 14%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
652
Profit Trades:
444 (68.09%)
Loss Trades:
208 (31.90%)
Best trade:
53.03 NZD
Worst trade:
-43.30 NZD
Gross Profit:
3 039.23 NZD (179 925 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 110.33 NZD (173 635 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (46.94 NZD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
136.07 NZD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
83.19%
Max deposit load:
6.79%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
303 (46.47%)
Short Trades:
349 (53.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 NZD
Average Profit:
6.85 NZD
Average Loss:
-14.95 NZD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-303.49 NZD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-303.49 NZD (19)
Monthly growth:
9.04%
Annual Forecast:
109.73%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
359.92 NZD
Maximal:
584.08 NZD (18.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.24% (193.77 NZD)
By Equity:
6.70% (53.85 NZD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADp 179
GBPNZDp 141
EURCHFp 115
NZDCADp 67
GBPAUDp 55
AUS200 21
UK100 20
XAUUSDp 18
EURCADp 18
EURUSDp 6
GBPCADp 6
EURGBPp 4
USDCADp 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADp 198
GBPNZDp 78
EURCHFp -152
NZDCADp -123
GBPAUDp -29
AUS200 -5
UK100 52
XAUUSDp -88
EURCADp 38
EURUSDp 21
GBPCADp 1
EURGBPp 3
USDCADp -49
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADp 19K
GBPNZDp 3.9K
EURCHFp -8.4K
NZDCADp -6.9K
GBPAUDp 555
AUS200 -4
UK100 2.7K
XAUUSDp -6.1K
EURCADp 2.1K
EURUSDp 607
GBPCADp 437
EURGBPp 185
USDCADp -1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.10 03:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 726 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
